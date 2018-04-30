HORROR CRASH: Women say thanks for saving their lives

DRIVING along a dark country road with daughter Amanda, Marion Bailey-Brown was just minutes from home when they were involved in a terrifying head-on collision.

The mother and daughter suffered traumatic injuries as a result of the crash, which happened about 7.30pm on October 24 at Kents Lagoon in the Scenic Rim.

Marion, 58, and Amanda, 26, had the chance to thank the people they credit for saving their lives yesterday - the team from the Toowoomba-based LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

"The lights had gone out on my car, he had hit us and the bonnet was up. I remember smelling fumes and having to get myself as quick as possible out of that car to go and assess my daughter," Marion said.

Despite life-threatening injuries, Amanda, who was trapped in the ute, managed to call 000. She said she did not remember much after that because she was drifting in and out of consciousness due to shock.

WALKING MIRACLES: Visiting the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Toowoomba hanger to say thank you are (from left) Amanda, Elizabeth and Marion Bailey-Brown. Kevin Farmer

Marion suffered a fractured sternum, cracked L1 and L2 cuffs and multiple fractured ribs. Amanda suffered spinal injures and internal bleeding and had to have 25cm of bowel removed.

Marion's other daughter Elizabeth, 30, had been at the family home when she got the call that her mum and sister had been involved in a crash. She didn't believe it until she saw the emergency services vehicle race by.

"When you see it (the crash) and it's your family member and you run bare feet from blackness into just overwhelming amounts of light ...," Elizabeth said to describe the crash.

"Seeing two cars smashed together and the carnage and the debris and your mum is on the floor and you see people trying to get your sister."

Marion and Amanda Bailey-Brown were seriously injured after a head-on crash last year. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Despite overwhelming emotion, Elizabeth helped give her sister emergency treatment inside the vehicle.

Amanda was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to Princess Alexandra Hospital while her mum was airlifted by the Queensland Government's Rescue helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

"They have saved our lives, we just want to say thank you to the team," Marion said to the lifesaving services.

"Thank you so much for everything you have done for us. You have literally saved our lives," Amanda added.