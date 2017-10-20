28°
Horror crash highlights perils of driving too fast in wet

RECENT wet conditions have prompted Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads to release a video showing the perils of aquaplaning.

The footage shows a near-miss on the Pacific Motorway at Robina on the Gold Coast earlier this year, when a driver lost control of their utility and spun out of control.

Despite some damage to the ute, no other vehicle was affected and there were no serious injuries.

The department said aquaplaning occurred when there was a build-up of water between the road surface and one's tyres, causing them to lose contact with the road surface completely.

"When that happens you can lose control of your vehicle," the department said in its Facebook post.

"So when you're driving in the wet, slow down to make sure all of your tyres are gripping the road at all times. Accelerate, brake, and corner smoothly to avoid skidding out."

