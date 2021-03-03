Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Horror truck crash leaves motorist fighting for life

by Cormac Pearson
3rd Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person is in a critical condition after a serious four-vehicle crash involving a truck in Brisbane's east.

Emergency services are on scene on Lytton Road and Creek Road in Murrarie that happened on 10:47am Wednesday evening.

Paramedics are treating one person in a critical condition.

They are also treating a man in a stable condition with head and chest injuries while the other patient appears to be uninjured.

Lytton Rd closed in both directions with police warning of extensive delays.

Originally published as Horror Brisbane truck crash leaves motorist fighting for life

qld road crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans changed for 2200-home estate next to bushland

        Premium Content Plans changed for 2200-home estate next to bushland

        Property More than 274 lots have already been approved for an Ipswich housing estate next to 2500ha of regionally significant bushland

        Backyard plantation used for pain relief on a budget

        Premium Content Backyard plantation used for pain relief on a budget

        News Two men have faced court after police found more than 90 marijuana plants in their...

        Truckie to pay $2500 to amputee motorcyclist after crash

        Premium Content Truckie to pay $2500 to amputee motorcyclist after crash

        Crime Despite causing a serious crash which resulted in a man losing his leg below the...

        Pizza delivery driver threatened, followed by ‘maniac’ driver

        Premium Content Pizza delivery driver threatened, followed by ‘maniac’...

        News An Ipswich woman was left shaken following a terrifying encounter with an abusive...

        • 3rd Mar 2021 11:30 AM