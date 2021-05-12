Menu
A woman, 27, is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the chest at a NSW cafe.
Crime

Horror at cafe as young woman stabbed

by Melissa Iaria
12th May 2021 6:18 PM

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed in the chest at a New South Wales cafe.

Emergency crews were called the cafe in Mayfield, Newcastle, just after 2.30pm on Wednesday after reports a 27-year-old woman had been stabbed.

The woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital under police escort in a serious condition.

Shortly after, a 23-year-old man was arrested nearby.

He has been taken to Newcastle Police Station where he assisting police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been established at the cafe as police investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Drivers are urged to avoid the Maitland Road area as peak hour approaches.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

