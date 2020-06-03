Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Horror as man allegedly eats grandma

3rd Jun 2020 3:17 PM

 

A California man has been arrested after horrified officers allegedly caught him eating his own grandmother.

Police said Dwayne Wallick, 37, was discovered at about 2pm on Monday straddling his 90-year-old grandma, Ruby Wallick, and "digging into her flesh" in Richmond after they were called to the home for a disturbance.

They had received reports a man was standing over a woman's body covered in blood.

Officers said when they entered the home, they ordered Mr Wallick to stop what he was doing, but he continued to attack the dead woman.

 

A man was allegedly eating his grandma.
A man was allegedly eating his grandma.

Mr Wallick was subdued by police with a taser before he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A physical altercation was required to handcuff him.

Ms Wallick was said to have "missing pieces of flesh" when paramedics arrived and she was declared dead at the scene.

Her grandson was admitted to hospital for treatment of some injuries.

Police said it was unclear if the woman was killed before they found her grandson allegedly eating her.

They are investigating whether drug use played a role.

Originally published as Horror as man allegedly eats grandma

More Stories

california cannibalism crime offbeat us crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans for CBD cinema upgrade, indoor go kart track approved

        premium_icon Plans for CBD cinema upgrade, indoor go kart track approved

        Council News Ipswich City Council has paved the way for an upgraded cinema complex and indoor go kart track as part of its exciting revamp of the CBD.

        Back to business for local favourite

        premium_icon Back to business for local favourite

        News Local pub opens to serve beer and hot food again

        Wivenhoe kayaker lucky to live after fall into chilly water

        premium_icon Wivenhoe kayaker lucky to live after fall into chilly water

        News The 70-year-old spent 1.5 hours in the freezing lake after his boat flipped.

        Police await results on river body discovery

        premium_icon Police await results on river body discovery

        Crime Detectives say they have not ruled out foul play in death of man