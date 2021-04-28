Horrifying Jeffrey Epstein clip surfaces

A clip of disgraced paedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on US TV network VH1's The Fabulous Life of … has resurfaced.

A two-minute cringe-worthy clip from Epstein's feature on the show, which details the places, things, and services various celebrities enjoy, was shared by a Twitter user this week and is spreading like wildfire.

Eoin Higgins, who posted the video, wrote: "35 seconds in and you're thinking, this won't get worse. But it does."

Others agreed. "This is the most outrageous video I've ever seen in my life I am completely losing my mind," wrote one person on Twitter.

"I cannot believe how horrible every sentence is," said another.

Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019, was featured on the reality series in a 2007 episode called The Fabulous Life Of Billion Dollar Wall Street Ballers.

The financier was revealed to have been worth around $US560 million shortly before his death.

"Jeff was a high school math teacher who traded his blackboard for the big board," the narrator says. "He just couldn't keep out of the classroom. When he bought himself a house, he bought himself a school house."

Jeffrey Epstein in the early noughties TV show.

This, of course, is his famed Upper East Side mansion, which just sold last month for $US51 million. There, Epstein kept a bizarre painting of his buddy Bill Clinton and a safe filled with hundreds of nude photos of what appeared to be underage girls. It's also where the convicted sex offender had a "massage room" filled with a table and sex toys.

"It has incredible bells and whistles," commentator Jason Oliver Nixon boasts in a hard-to-watch testimonial. "Closed-circuit televisions, a heated sidewalk out front so the snow melts."

The video also brags about his "small fleet" of private planes, including a Boeing 727, that he used to fly around the world.

Epstein’s mugshot photo.

"What do you need a commercial-sized airliner for?" asked Paper magazine editor-at-large Mickey Boardman in the clip.

We now know the answer: To bring his rich friends to Little St James island in the Caribbean - referred to by many as "Paedophile Island" - on a plane dubbed the "Lolita Express".

