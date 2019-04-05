'HORRIFIC': Pig recovering from brutal injuries

'PRECIOUS' the pig was found on a property near Dorroughby with its eyes gouged out and snout near-severed by tight rubber bands.

It took days for the property owners to win the animal's trust after they found it near the forest on the property line, taking comfort near their bird bath.

The creature was then rescued by the Sugarshine Farm.

"With no sight, a diminished sense of smell (which pigs totally rely on to find food) and constant pain due to her elastic bands slowly cutting off her snout, she was absolutely miserable, lonely, confused and terrified as she wandered around desperately trying to find help," Sugarshine Farm founder Kelly Nelder said.

"What we think happened is someone put rubber bands around her lower jaw and her snout...which had rolled off and gone around the top of her snout.

"I managed to cut off one rubber band and then I found another one very deeply embedded. They slowly severed down through her snout past her nostril. She breaths through this hole in her snout now. It's horrific.

"We also noticed after doing a check on her she had no eyeballs and we were very much hoping this was a genetic thing...but sadly our vet thinks a human removed her eyeballs at some point. These aren't recent injuries.

"She's no longer in pain as these injuries have healed, except for the snout."

Sugarshine Farm founder Kelly Nelder and pig in care, Precious.

"There's no signs of infection at the moment, but the snout may need to be amputated in the future, but we feel she has got a very good quality of life at the moment.

"She's a very joyous, loving pig. After initially being very scared of humans she now comes up and rests her head on you and asks for pats, and very much enjoys her food and comfort.

"She has made friends with another little pig with disabilities, who has no front hooves."

Ms Nelder said it would be virtually impossible to find out who caused the injuries, but thought that Precious had either escaped or been dumped in the forest.

Suagrshine has contacted the local RSPCA representative who will decide if further action will be taken.

"We feel she has a very happy, loving future in front of her.

"These creatures deserve compassion and kindness as they fear emotion, fear and pain just like our dogs and cats and anything else."

Sugarshine Farm rely on donations to care for animals, if you wish to help email sugarshiners@gamil.com or visit their website sugarshinefarm.com.au or social media @sugarshinesanctuary.