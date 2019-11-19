Horrific claims man preyed on young girls

A man will remain behind bars, accused of sexually abusing three young girls aged under 10.

A MAN accused of sexually abusing three girls aged under 10 was refused bail to a Sunshine Coast address, nearby one of his alleged victim's homes.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the girls, appeared in Maroochydore District Court to apply for bail to live with his mother, who supported him in court.

The man is charged with rape and four counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12, including forcing them to touch his genitals, indecently exposing himself and procuring a girl to expose herself.

He has not entered pleas to the charges.

Prosecutor Stipe Drinovac told the court each of the complainants had been in the man's care in some capacity.

One was the daughter of a woman with whom the defendant has a young son.

The court heard given the nature of the charges the man was a protected prisoner, and he had received threats when the allegations came out earlier this year.

He has been in custody since April.

Mr Drinovac told the court the man exchanged messages with a woman who allegedly walked in on one of the acts.

The man claimed that the girl had forced him to play "truth or dare" and exposed herself.

Judge Glen Cash said the man denied all allegations during two police interviews, but requested a third in which he made statements which acknowledged he had behaved in a way a jury could view as sexual offending against children.

The prosecution objected to bail, but submitted if the man were to be released he should wear a GPS tracker, be forbidden from any contact with a child aged under 16 and be on a 24-hour curfew.

Judge Cash said in his view the prosecution's case was strong, and if convicted the applicant faced a substantial amount of time in custody.

He said there was an unacceptable risk he would not comply with bail, and refused.