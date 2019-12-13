Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People aren’t a fan of new show hot and heavy. Picture: Twitter/TLC
People aren’t a fan of new show hot and heavy. Picture: Twitter/TLC
TV

‘Horrible’ words driving TV viewers mad

13th Dec 2019 4:01 PM

A new TV show featuring plus-sized woman and their "normal"-sized male partners has sparked social media outrage, with viewers slamming the "gross" way it treated its subjects.

Adverts for US reality show Hot And Heavy, which will air overseas on TLC from January 7, appeared on social media this week and almost immediately attracted criticism for its description of "mixed-weight" couples.

Ads for new show Hot And Heavy have appeared online. Picture: Twitter/TLC
Ads for new show Hot And Heavy have appeared online. Picture: Twitter/TLC

"For these couples, love knows no size. See the highs and lows of their mixed-weight relationships on the series premiere of #HotandHeavy," a description of a video preview shared to Twitter read.

 

 

In the trailer three couples - Joy and Chris, Kristin and Rusty, and Adrianna and Ricardo - all appear to deal with issues in their relationship related to the women's sizes.

The outrage online was swift, with people quick to claim it was unfair that only plus-sized women were featured.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The new show was heavily criticised. Picture: Twitter/TLC
The new show was heavily criticised. Picture: Twitter/TLC

Others objected to the use of "mixed-size" couples because since when was that even a term people used?

 

 

 

TLC, the US cable network behind the show, is yet to respond to the criticism, but it's not the first time the network's offerings have been controversial.

The network is also the brains behind My 600-lb Life, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

More Stories

Show More
dating plus size reality tv romance viewers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Animal hospital overrun with wildlife during ‘trauma’ season

        premium_icon Animal hospital overrun with wildlife during ‘trauma’ season

        News This year the fires and now these storms have aggravated the problems.

        Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        premium_icon Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        News Water is reportedly leaking through the roof following a freak storm.

        Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

        premium_icon Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

        Weather Queenslanders warned to expect more severe thunderstorms today

        Man faces court charged with murdering pregnant partner

        premium_icon Man faces court charged with murdering pregnant partner

        Crime Several family members came to support him