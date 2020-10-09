‘Horrible stuff’: Ice addiction ruins Army aspirations

Ice Methamphetime in Sydney. Story by Matt Thompson Water is shot into the vein by a former Ice user who likes the feeling of using a syringe.

A STRUGGLE with drug abuse has ruined the dreams of a young man who had planned to join the Army.

The 25-year-old’s sad history of offending on Friday prompted a plea from an Ipswich magistrate for him to stay away from the horrible drug that is ice.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police found used syringes secreted between the man’s buttocks during a search.

Thomas Yagan Davidson pleaded guilty to 13 charges including multiple counts of possession of used syringes; contravening a police move-on direction; obstructing police; evading train fare; trespass at an education facility; public nuisance; possession of a restricted drug; and possession of a dangerous drug.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Davidson had a 14-page criminal history and had previously received jail sentences.

She said the offences were all committed in April while he was on parole.

“The relentless nature of his offending is of concern,” Sgt Molinaro said.

“While the view is that they (needle charges) are of a relatively minor nature, they are more serious given that syringes were secreted in his anal region.”

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Davidson was sentenced to a jail term of nine months in March but granted immediate parole.

“He managed to last three weeks before reoffending and being returned to custody,” Mr Hoskin said.

“He has served 255 days of that nine months, with his parole suspended on April 17.

“He did year 11 at school. He was raised by an aunty and she died which was a shock to him. Then drugs came on the scene, including Subutex.

“He had aspirations to join the armed services before amassing his convictions

“That was his burning ambition. But that is no longer an option.”

Magistrate Terry Duroux said that for a young man Davidson had “an absolute horrendous history”.

“Methylamphetamine is horrible stuff – keep away,” Mr Duroux said.

Davidson was sentenced to cumulative jail terms of four months, three months and two months with immediate parole eligibility.

His previous jail sentence does not end until October 16.