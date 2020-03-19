Hornets vow to press on after success

TIMELY CONTRIBUTION: Ipswich Logan’s Kira Holmes plays a lofted shot on the on side. The Queensland under-18 keeper stood up in the Hornets’ semi-final defeat to deliver one of her best innings ever.

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets women are over the moon with their Katherine Raymont performance despite falling agonisingly short of reaching the grand final of the state’s premier competition.

The Hornets wrapped up what has been a hugely successful season of development last Saturday with a semi-final loss to an imposing Gold Coast outfit led by Brisbane Heat aces Delissa Kimmince and Sammy-Jo Johnson.

Queensland under-18 representative Kira Holmes was the standout, compiling 40 from 92 balls as her side posted a total of 121.

Facing a quality opposition, Hornets didn’t have enough runs. Gold Coast reached 3/123 in 23.2 overs.

Shekinah Friske (1/20), Ruth Johnston (1/10) and Ella Harvey (1/12) all bowled well but there was little they could do to halt the rout.

Though the Hornets’ top order struggled under extreme pressure applied by fast bowler Johnson, coach Wayne Bichel said his charges still gained invaluable experience.

“Sammy-Jo bowled quite well,” he said. “It was overcast and she showed her class but that’s what you expect Queensland Fire players to do.

“Sammy had the ball swinging in those conditions. She got Ruth LBW and while she may have only faced an over or so, Ruth came off saying ‘that was so good to face’.

“The girls also really enjoyed seeing Delissa. She’s really clever, so to see her in action was a brilliant learning experience.”

Bichel said it was particularly encouraging to see Holmes produce her best under considerable pressure.

“Kira is just going from strength-to-strength,” he said.

The dedicated taskmaster said it had been a wonderful year at the Hornets with the club uniting like never before.

He said the women were already turning their attentions to the future and had pledged to continue to work hard to improve their games.

Ipswich Logan will present the club’s most valuable male and female players with the coveted gold and orange jackets at the end-of-season function on April 18.