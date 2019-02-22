Hornets up for Wests challenge

IF YOU want to be the best you have to beat the best, and if the Ipswich/Logan Hornets are going to extend their winning run into a Katherine Raymont Shield finals berth they will have to do just that.

The Hornets host ladder leaders Western Suburbs at Ivor Marsden on Sunday.

Wayne Bichel's team are running hot after back-to-backs wins over Gold Coast and University of Queensland.

After a season of many almost-wins, and having to persevere through long stretches without key players due to representative fixtures, the Hornets are mathematically still in the finals hunt with two rounds remaining.

Fourth-placed Gold Coast travel to University this weekend, before a final round meeting with Wests.

Should the Hornets manage to get past the competition leaders, and Uni do them a favour by knocking off Gold Coast, then the door will remain ajar heading into the final round against Sandgate-Redcliffe.

"Mathematically yes. You never give up (on finals),” Bichel said of the Hornets' chances.

"But for us it's about having competitive games against these two sides in the last two rounds.”

Sunday's clash pits the competition's best bowling attack (Wests) against the second-best batting line-up (Hornets).

But it has been the Hornets' bowling improvements which have been most beneficial in their recent wins.

Sarah Grove continued her road back from injury against Uni at the weekend with an impressive 4/38, alongside Vicky Ara'a's 4/21.

"(Grove) is still not really at full noise yet, but she's been putting the ball in good areas and really settled our attack,” Bichel said.

"That's been our success the last two weeks. The bowling has been in good areas and we've been taking wickets. That will be the key this weekend, and learning to be patient with the ball.”

Before then, the Hornets' Bulls Masters First Grade side return to the Ivor Marsden tomorrow with seven wickets between them and a victory over Sandgate-Redcliffe.

Aaron Moore's side put 244 on the board before Harry Wood took three crucial wickets to hamper the start of the visitors' run chase last weekend.

Sandgate-Redcliffe will resume at 3/52 needing 193 runs for victory.

Katherine Raymont Shield

Sunday (10am) - Ipswich/Logan Hornets v Western Suburbs at Ivor Marsden Sports Complex

Bulls Masters First Grade Competition

Tomorrow (10am) - Ipswich/Logan Hornets 244 v Sandgate-Redcliffe 3/52 at Ivor Marsden Sports Complex