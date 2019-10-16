Hornets turn up the Heat after gaining top tips

INTERNATIONAL BOOST: The Ipswich Logan Hornets women's team benefited from having Brisbane Heat and New Zealand international cricketers Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green in their latest T20 matches.

INTERNATIONAL BOOST: The Ipswich Logan Hornets women's team benefited from having Brisbane Heat and New Zealand international cricketers Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green in their latest T20 matches. Darren J McCabe

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets women move into their Katherine Raymont Shield one-day competition with renewed enthusiasm after a timely boost.

Although the Hornets lost their final matches in the Brisbane top grade T20 competition, the young cricketers benefited from having two Brisbane Heat and New Zealand international cricketers playing for them.

Kiwi allrounders Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green joined the Hornets in last Sunday's games against University and Gold Coast.

Hornets head coach Wayne Bichel was delighted to have the Heat players sharing their knowledge.

"They were great with the girls,'' Bichel said.

"The group that we have (at the Hornets) get on pretty well and Maddy and Amelia noticed how young they were.

"The girls were like sponges and they just absorbed everything. That was really good.''

Kerr and Green didn't get much batting time in the first game with Hornets regular Ruth Johnston scoring 50 off just 29 deliveries.

Hornets batter Ruth Johnson on her way to scoring 50 off 29 balls in the team's T20 match against University. Darren J McCabe

Ellie Johnston also made a fine contribution with 43 off 37 balls as the Hornets were unsuccessful in chasing University's 4/180.

"Although we probably had our strongest team for whole T20 series, it was good to see Ruth and Ellie and it was good to see Amelia and Maddy,'' Bichel said.

"They helped out and they give them lots of tips and I think they learnt a whole stack with them.''

New Zealander Kerr scored 29 at a run a ball and took 1/18 as University set a tough target.

In the second T20 match, Kerr showed her batting class with 51 off 33 against the Gold Coast. Kerr also took 2/12 as Gold Coast amassed 7/141.

"She looks really good. She's a really good acquisition,'' Bichel said of Kerr.

"She can bowl and great in the field and can bat.''

In that match, the Hornets made 6/138. Kerr's New Zealand teammate Green put on 34 from 21 deliveries.

While the Hornets finished the T20 series without a win, Bichel said his team heads into Sunday's Katherine Raymont Shield opener at home with extra confidence.

That match is at Baxter Oval against Wynnum Manly Red-lands.

"From our batting perspective, it's looking pretty good for us moving into the longer form now,'' Bichel said.

"We've had a number of the younger ones who have done really good.''

The Hornets Second Grade team travel to Deagon for their Jodie Fields Shield game against Sandgate Redcliffe on Sunday.

The Hornets Second Graders lost to Wests in their latest 40-over encounter.

"We're taking a bit of a policy where we play the young ones up into ones (first grade) and back into twos (second grade) this year which is going to keep strengthening the girls throughout the series,'' Bichel said.

"We want to try and make sure we keep developing.''