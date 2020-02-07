Menu
FRIGHTENING: Adelaide Strikers’ paceman Billy Stanlake is the imposing figure the Ipswich Logan Hornets will see steaming in at them. AAP Image/David Mariuz
Sport

Hornets to handle the heat

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
7th Feb 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Ipswich Logan will face up to Adelaide Strikers’ express Billy Stanlake tomorrow.

With Stanlake capable of throwing down thunderbolts in excess of 150km/h, the Hornets are expecting a vicious opening onslaught.

How they handle the heat will no doubt be a decisive factor.

Despite the firebrand’s presence, Ipswich Logan are praying the sun peaks through the clouds and dries Fehlberg Park in a hurry.

Entering the second day of their clash with South Brisbane, the Hornets command a position of authority after dismissing the opposition for 174 before making their way to 1/63 by stumps.

Occupying third, they are well-placed to earn a first innings triumph and consolidate their position near the top of the table as they strive to reach the finals for the first time in the club’s brief eight-year history but they need to get on the park.

Captain Anthony Wilson said Fehlberg Park was one of the best draining fields in the league and there was hope there would be some play.

“Fingers crossed we see some play at some stage,” he said.

“We probably only need an hour or two to knock off the runs. Stanlake will make things difficult but we’re only one good partnership away from first innings points. Whether it’s Bryn and Dan or Harry and Princey, it doesn’t matter as long as we get the runs.”

With many of the other premier grade outfits expected to share points this week due to abandonments, a favourable result could boost the Hornets significantly.

“If we get on and get the first innings win it will be a massive result,” Wilson said.

“If we get 20 overs of play, one way or the other we’ll get a result. They’ll either bowl us out or we’ll get the runs.”

Second grade has been washed out.

The contest had been in the balance with the third-placed Hornets needing just 37 runs with three wickets in hand to take the first innings victory.

Meanwhile, local cricketers are unlikely to see much action this weekend.

Ipswich City Council has advised that all council-managed fields are closed due to inclement weather.

They will reasses the situation tomorrow morning by 7.30am.

That means all level one games are cancelled this evening, though always please confirm with your club.

Check with your club and monitor the Ipswich and West Moreton cricket Association Facebook page for more details as they come to hand.

