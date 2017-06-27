'Mass take-off will be spectacular': Hornets to buzz Ipswich

Ipswich will rumble to the sound of 20 F/A-18 Hornets leaving Amberley from 5.45am on Friday.

THERE will be no need to set alarm clocks on Friday morning, with RAAF Amberley set to shake Ipswich out of bed with a mass take-off of F/A-18 Hornets.

Air Commodore Ken Robinson, Commander of the Combat Support Group, said the aircraft are 'passing through' Amberley as they return to their home base in Newcastle.

"The aircraft have been in the Northern Territory for Operation Diamond Storm, and will be arriving at Amberley from around lunchtime on Thursday, before flying back to Newcastle on Friday morning," AIR CDRE Robinson said.

The Hornets will arrive throughout Thursday afternoon, AIR CDRE Robinson said, however the massed take-off will be a spectacular sight.

"The aircraft are scheduled to depart from 5.45am, taking off in pairs, and then flying southeast to Williamtown, where they carry out a mock attack on the base."

AIR CDRE Robinson said while the base normally worked to minimise noise impacts, Friday's take-offs will be a special moment.

"While the general public cannot access the base, there are plenty of spots that provide a great view of the departing aircraft, and I hope as many people as possible get to enjoy the spectacle of aircraft departing Amberley."