Hornets family force provides X factor: Welcome back Rowan

FLASHBACK: A photo of the Ipswich Hornets cricketing brothers taken in 2017 (from left) Anthony and Dan Wilson, Harry and Jack Wood, and twins Sean and Rowan Lutter. All the brothers are still major contributors at the Hornets. Picture: David Lems

HAVING a set of dependable siblings in your side can often provide the X-factor edge needed for victory.

At the Ipswich Hornets, they have three such connections - and all are matchwinners.

Wilson brothers Anthony and Dan, and Wood siblings Harry and Jack, are major contributors to the club's success in the Queensland Premier Grade cricket competition.

Captain Anthony guided his side to victory with an unbeaten ton in the previous match and Jack returned from his Brisbane Heat stint to take a crucial 3/73 on Saturday.

Jack's 35 over haul of endurance against Redlands came in the hot conditions at Walker Oval.

Dan and Harry are consistent batsmen who often feature in handy partnerships at vital times.

The Hornets also have the Lutter bowling twins, with Rowan making an impact on his return to the first grade side joining brother Sean.

After playing most of this season in the Hornets Second Grade team, Rowan impressed with 2/40 from his 17 overs on Saturday.

Hornets head coach Aaron Moore was delighted to see Rowan provide a handy seam option with Harry Wood unable to bowl at the moment.

"Rowan's second spell after tea was extraordinary,'' Moore said. "He kept that roll going.''

Ipswich Hornets seamer Rowan Lutter made an impressive return to the first grade side. Picture: Rob Williams

With the Wilson, Wood and Lutter clans having been loyal servants since the Hornets were formed, Moore appreciates the stability they provide.

"We definitely are a big family there, which always helps when it's hard times,'' Moore said.

Rowan made his top grade debut in February 2017, getting a chance to bowl in tandem with Sean. Both had a stint with Fassifern before joining the Hornets.

At the time, the Boonah-bred Lutter brothers joined the team's Laidley connection - experienced brothers Dan and younger brother Anthony Wilson, and energetic youngsters Harry and Jack Wood.

Dan and Anthony are seasoned first grade cricketers, having strong country origins and who previously played with Brisbane Souths.

The Wood brothers have shown tremendous development at the Hornets, regularly providing match-turning efforts with bat or ball.

Jack received his first Queensland Bulls contract last year and was called in as a replacement player for the Brisbane Heat Big Bash League side.

The family familiarity provides a formidable force.

On Saturday against Redlands, right-arm fast bowler Sean chipped in with a valuable 2/61 effort off his 17 overs.

"We all bring something a little bit different . . . we are such a close club in that way,'' Sean said in an earlier QT story. "And it certainly pays off when we are out on the field.''

With the Hornets needing another victory to keep their 2020/21 final hopes alive, Moore was pleased with his team's spirited effort on the first day of their latest game.

After Redlands were looking threatening at 2/123, the Hornets bowlers toiled hard in the hot conditions to restrict the visitors to 9/289 at stumps.

"We were pretty happy with that,'' Moore said.

"It was a pretty good wicket.

"We just kept coming at them and we are showing a lot of resilience at the moment.

"We just stayed nice and patient and sort of evolved our way towards the end of the day.

"The positive is that even in the last over, they were still punting for wickets . . . good energy and good vibes, which is good.''

The Hornets are hoping for another successful run chase when the match resumes on Saturday at Amberley.

However, Moore is keen to see a higher order partnership set up the win, rather than what happened in last week's game. It took a record seventh wicket stand of 171 between Anthony Wilson and wicketkeeper Jake Cross to secure victory over the Sunshine Coast.

"The earlier the better,'' Moore said. "Partnerships will win this game.

"It's a good cricket wicket to play your shots on too.''

Ipswich Hornets batsman Nick De Giusti. Picture: David Nielsen

'Awesome' leader

The Ipswich Hornets Second Grade side are also in a strong position thanks to an outstanding knock of 178 by captain Nick De Giusti.

The Hornets were 9/310 at stumps on the first day of their latest match against Redlands at Peter Burge Oval.

"He's a champion bloke but an awesome leader for those younger guys down there,'' Moore said.

Recovering from a hip injury, former first grader De Giusti is performing a vital mentoring role for the Hornets.

"He's so good for the club because those sort of people are hard to come by,'' Moore said.

"Nick's been invaluable for the club because he takes on a coaching role as well.

"Having him mentor a few of the younger players, they are just benefited from his knowledge.''

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grades

Ipswich Hornets v Redlands

1st Grade at Walker Oval

Redlands 1st Innings

L. Smith c Cross b J. Wood 65 (149)

M. McEwan c&b J. Wood 27 (56)

D. Kritzberger c H. Wood b R. Lutter 92 (176)

L. Drennan c Cross b S. Lutter 24 (61)

S. Milenko b S. Lutter 27 (24)

S. Muller (D. Wilson/Cross) 2 (15)

M. Nicol c Cross b Smith 23 (42)

J. Stimpson lbw J. Wood 3 (29)

J. Sumner not out 10 (27)

J. Apted c Cross b R. Lutter 5 (7)

C. Evans not out 2 (3)

Extras (1b 1lb 7nb) 9

Total (97ov) 9/289

FoW: 67, 123, 166, 206, 222, 256, 268, 277, 287

Bowling: Adam Smith 15/4/74/1; Sean Lutter 17/3/61/2; Jack Wood 35/9/73/3; Rowan Lutter 17/2/40/2; Dan Wilson 7/2/18/0; Michael Topp 6/1/21/0.

2nd Grade at Wellington Point

Hornets 1st Innings Harry Austin c Drennan b Jess 17 (25)

Matt Andrews c French b M. Short 27 (106)

Nick De Giusti c French b M. Short 178 (249)

Greg Carter lbw Weier 36 (106)

Will Trigar c French b Weier 0 (5)

Jacob Anderson c French b H. Short 17 (38)

Dylan McAteer c Grosvenor b H. Short 6 (20)

Jacob Waters not out 14 (23)

Ryan Plummer run out 1 (1)

Josh Creevey b Jess 1 (2)

Extras (1b 6lb 3w 3nb) 13

Total (95.2ov) 9/310

FoW: 25, 80, 178, 180, 223, 248, 305, 306, 310.

Bowling: L. Jess 15.2/6/50/2; C. Weier 13/4/23/2; M. Short 15/3/56/2; K. Goodridge 24/6/69/0; H. Short 15/4/54/2; C. Pearson 13/2/51/0.