Hornets storm into Queensland Premier Grade final

ALL-ROUNDER: Harry Wood sends down a seamer at Baxter Oval against Wests on his way to four wickets.

A sensational century from Harry Wood has guided the Ipswich Logan Hornets to the Queensland Premier Grade Grand Final.

Knowing they could bat the opposition out of the game, the Hornets set up the victory with an outstanding performance at Baxter Oval on the first day.

Levi Thomson-Matthew showed tremendous grit at the top, compiling 56 from 156 deliveries.

Wood formed the backbone of the innings.

His 112 came from 233 balls as the Hornets batted into day two.

Dan Wilson (10), Lachlan Prince (24), Anthony Wilson (16) and Jack Wood (16) all reached double figures, while Sam Doggett added 29 down the order to take the total to 297.

Having finished second, a draw would have sent the hosts through for a historic title shot.

Doggett and his fast bowling colleagues have been on fire with the Duke in their hands after Christmas, however, and their hot streak continued.

The spearhead picked up yet another five wicket haul.

Backing up the ton with the ball, Harry Wood sealed man of the match honours with four wickets of his own.

Jack Wood picked up the other scalp as the Hornets dismissed Wests for 179 to wrap up the 118-run triumph and progress to the decider in emphatic fashion.

Full story tomorrow.