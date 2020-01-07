Hornets stars oh so close to posting half centuries

TOP SCORER: Ipswich Logan Hornets cricketer Emily Titmarsh batting for Southern Blaze at the Under 15 Female State Challenge at Ivor Marsden fields.

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets were mowed down in two closely-fought Paul Pink Shield under-15 T20s.

Pitted against club cricket giant Souths and back-to-back finalist Wests, the Hornets

A committed dig with the blade allowed them to post a respectable 128 from their 20 overs in the clash with Souths.

The Brisbane outfit made light work of the run chase, however, surpassing the total comfortably in the 16th over.

The Hornets pushed Wests further in Sunday’s later fixture. After registering an admirable score of 139, they were only reeled in with an over to spare.

Ipswich Logan representative Wayne Bichel said decision-making regarding bowling and field placements could have been better in crucial moments and going down at the death was all part of the learning experience.

Emily Titmarsh top scored with 49 not out but fell agonisingly short of a half century.

“We tried but we just couldn’t get her there,” Bichel said.

Keely Freiberg also played a superb knock, contributing 47.

Second graders Felicity Koch, Macy Hauser and Freiberg strengthened the under-15 team. The trio’s additional experience was evident.

It was also a must for the Hornets who face youth sides stacked with exceptional grade cricketers.

Bichel said given the resources devoted by talent-rich rivals it was unlikely Ipswich Logan would progress to the finals but taking part had been beneficial for players nonetheless. He said the Hornets had looked to give the girls equal opportunity to be involved in the thick of the action and develop their skills throughout.

“We should finish mid to the top of the table, which is good,” he said.

“Some of the clubs are playing for sheep stations. But it is all about giving the players as much exposure as possible, so that they know what grade is like when they come in.”