Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP SCORER: Ipswich Logan Hornets cricketer Emily Titmarsh batting for Southern Blaze at the Under 15 Female State Challenge at Ivor Marsden fields.
TOP SCORER: Ipswich Logan Hornets cricketer Emily Titmarsh batting for Southern Blaze at the Under 15 Female State Challenge at Ivor Marsden fields.
Sport

Hornets stars oh so close to posting half centuries

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
7th Jan 2020 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets were mowed down in two closely-fought Paul Pink Shield under-15 T20s.

Pitted against club cricket giant Souths and back-to-back finalist Wests, the Hornets

A committed dig with the blade allowed them to post a respectable 128 from their 20 overs in the clash with Souths.

The Brisbane outfit made light work of the run chase, however, surpassing the total comfortably in the 16th over.

The Hornets pushed Wests further in Sunday’s later fixture. After registering an admirable score of 139, they were only reeled in with an over to spare.

Ipswich Logan representative Wayne Bichel said decision-making regarding bowling and field placements could have been better in crucial moments and going down at the death was all part of the learning experience.

Emily Titmarsh top scored with 49 not out but fell agonisingly short of a half century.

“We tried but we just couldn’t get her there,” Bichel said.

Keely Freiberg also played a superb knock, contributing 47.

Second graders Felicity Koch, Macy Hauser and Freiberg strengthened the under-15 team. The trio’s additional experience was evident.

It was also a must for the Hornets who face youth sides stacked with exceptional grade cricketers.

Bichel said given the resources devoted by talent-rich rivals it was unlikely Ipswich Logan would progress to the finals but taking part had been beneficial for players nonetheless. He said the Hornets had looked to give the girls equal opportunity to be involved in the thick of the action and develop their skills throughout.

“We should finish mid to the top of the table, which is good,” he said.

“Some of the clubs are playing for sheep stations. But it is all about giving the players as much exposure as possible, so that they know what grade is like when they come in.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bulk bill boundary change cuts Ipswich

        premium_icon Bulk bill boundary change cuts Ipswich

        News Doctors have aired concerns over the decision to remove increased bulk billing incentives for Ipswich

        Shock business closure leaves $400K debt

        premium_icon Shock business closure leaves $400K debt

        News Iconic Ipswich bakery that went into liquidation last month owes more than...

        • 7th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
        Onion Oracle finds new fans

        premium_icon Onion Oracle finds new fans

        News Lowood’s ‘Onion Oracle’ is finding fame across the nation with his rain predictions...

        Carl’s Jnr, IGA franchise owner hit with $160k lawsuit

        premium_icon Carl’s Jnr, IGA franchise owner hit with $160k lawsuit

        News Millionaire owner of Carl’s Jnr and IGA supermarkets hit with rent bill