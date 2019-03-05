Hornets skipper steals the show

THREATENING: Ellie Johnston saved her best bowling performance for last, but also contributed with the bat as Ipswich/Logan upset Sandgate-Redcliffe on Sunday.

ELLIE Johnston capped a stellar club and representative cricket season with a six-wicket haul as Ipswich/Logan defeated Sandgate-Redcliffe by two wickets at Trevor Hohns Oval on Sunday.

The skipper's leg-spin proved the difference against a potent Sandgate-Redcliffe batting line-up, helping limit the competition leaders to just 144 before contributing a crucial 17 in the Hornets' successful run chase.

Bowling in partnership with sister Ruth, Ellie rolled through the visitors' tail after Brisbane Heat star Jemma Barsby made life difficult for the Hornets early on.

Barsby struck 54 off 61 balls before Ruth and Georgia Voll combined to remove Sandgate's number three.

Ellie had earlier claimed the crucial wicket of Barsby's Heat teammate Georgia Prestwidge, but it was the Barsby scalp which broke the back of the hosts.

At 5/126, Sandgate could manage just 18 more runs as the Hornets ripped through the lower order.

The skipper joined Voll at the crease to open the run chase, easing her way to 17 before being caught by Caitlin Mair off Barsby's bowling.

Voll top-scored for the visitors with a measured 28 off 46 deliveries.

Even with star bat Sterre Kalis leaving for just two, the Hornets still found ways to eke out the runs when required.

Sarah Grove (17 off 22) and Lauryn Anderson (15 off 27) reached the required total with 12 overs and two wickets in hand.

It was the Hornets' fourth win in succession, and followed a similarly impressive performance against Western Suburbs the previous weekend.

Coach Wayne Bichel said the most pleasing aspect of the Hornets' win was the bowling performance, headlined by his skipper.

"The bowlers brought us into the game. They (Sandgate) scored 300 last week, and we rolled them for 144,” Bichel said.

"That's been the difference in the back half of the year. Against Uni it was Vicky (who took the wickets). Last week it was Georgia, and this week it was Ellie.

"She (Ellie) has threatened to do this all season. It was one of those days where things just went her way.

"With Jemma going, (Sandgate) were 2/76 after 12 overs - they were going at six or seven an over.

"Ruth and Ellie stayed patient against some quality batters, and we got the rewards.

"Once we got them out, the pressure they'd built helped run through the bottom half of the order.”

Katherine Raymont Shield

Ipswich/Logan Hornets 8/145 (37.5 - G. Voll 28, S. Grove 17*, E. Johnstone 17) def. Sandgate-Redcliffe 144 (28.2 - E. Johnston 6/35, R. Johnston 2/32, R. Lewis 1/12) at Trevor Hohns Oval