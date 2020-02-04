Hornets’ skipper defiant in defeat

CRICKET: Queensland under-18 representative Ellie Johnston smashed a half century as the Ipswich Logan Hornets were overrun by Sandgate Redcliffe on Sunday.

Ipswich Logan started well.

A solid 50-run stand by PNG international Sibona Jimmy and Ellie Johnston got them on the front foot early and set a platform but the middle order struggled in the face of a lethal dual-pronged spin attack, which included Perth Scorcher Jemma Barsby.

Johnston’s sublime 54 (60) helped Ipswich Logan push their total to 143 all out in 47.3 overs. Wicketkeeper batter Kira Holmes also added a significant 27 from 44.

It was not enough, however, as a Sandgate Redcliffe outfit featuring Barsby and the Brisbane Heat’s Tess Cooper completed the chase with ease, reaching 1/144 in just 23.3 overs. It was the second time in recent weeks that the Hornets have run into supreme opposition. Though outplayed, they have learned much that will hold them in good stead as they move forward with their fledgling careers.

Coach Wayne Bichel said Sandgate’s spinners were able to exert extreme pressure and the developing players were not able to bear the load.

He said they also played without luck for the most part.

“The youngsters have been doing so well but they got caught up by the pressure a bit,” he said.

“We thought 144 was probably 50 short of where we needed to be.”

With the ball, the Hornets were too loose and they allowed the batters to get on top.

“We struggled to hit our lines and lengths,” Bichel said.

“We didn’t keep the pressure on and they cashed in. They also played some very good shots, especially Tess. We had a couple of really strong opportunities but they didn’t land our way.”

Bichel commended linchpin Johnston for holding the innings together and supporting act Holmes.

He said both were showing positive signs they were maturing into first class cricketers capable of competing in the Big Bash.

“Ellie batted really well,” he said.

“So did Kira. We just need them to start turning 50s into 100s. One of the shots Ellie played, she marched down and belted Jemma for six back over her head. 12 months ago she wouldn’t have been able to do that – hit a Fire player for six.”

Sitting outside contention in sixth, first grade approaches matches against Valleys and Wynnum Manly which will define their season. With Georgia Prestwidge and Mikayla Hinkley at the Helm, Valleys are certain to be a tough proposition on Sunday.