Hornets review form after Toppie’s late blast, Jack’s haul

Laidley batsman Michael Topp topscored with 47 not out in the Ipswich Logan Hornets latest Queensland Premier Grade match against Northern Suburbs. Picture: Rob Williams

CRICKET: Disappointed about their latest two-day performance, the Ipswich Logan Hornets need to regain their trademark discipline for the matches leading up to the Christmas break.

As head coach Aaron Moore rightly declared after the latest Queensland Premier Grade encounter: "It's not panic stations''.

The Hornets are still in the hunt for a top four spot despite two poor batting efforts in the just completed match against Northern Suburbs at Shaw Park.

"Unfortunately we were pretty undisciplined with our batting,'' Moore said.

"The boys were hurting after that game.''

After being dismissed for just 106 in the first innings, the Hornets only made 161 a second time chasing Norths' 224.

Spinner Jack Wood was the shining light in that innings, taking 6/97 after recently making his Queensland Academy of Sport debut.

However, the Hornets again failed to fire with the bat with only lower order debutant Michael Topp making an impact with 47 not out off 48 deliveries.

After recently playing for the Hornets second division side, Topp was injected into the first division team with exciting fast bowler Jacob Waters preparing for Queensland under-19 duty.

Norths won outright by nine wickets.

Moore said his team would need to learn from its "poor execution'' in the match looking ahead to its final two-day game before the Christmas break.

The Hornets host University at Baxter Oval on Saturday and Sunday before a series of T20 games to end the year.

The Hornets Second graders remained unbeaten after drawing with Norths in their latest game.

The Hornets were 6/321 after Norths declared at 7/350.