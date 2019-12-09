Hornets receive hot lessons how to bat in tough going

COUNTER ATTACK: Ipswich Logan Hornets batsman Harry Wood goes on the attack in the hot conditions at Baxter Oval. Picture: Rob Williams

COUNTER ATTACK: Ipswich Logan Hornets batsman Harry Wood goes on the attack in the hot conditions at Baxter Oval. Picture: Rob Williams

BATTING in “brutal’’ conditions was always going to be challenging for the Ipswich Logan Hornets in their latest Queensland Premier Grade match.

Having to face the competition’s leading wicket-taker Scott Walter enhanced the home side’s testing weekend.

However, Hornets coach Aaron Moore was looking ahead positively despite his team’s latest loss to second-placed University at Baxter Oval.

“It was a hot wind and dusty, all those conditions put together,’’ Moore said, reflecting on the Hornets’ 244 run total on Saturday before University declared at 3/303 the next day.

“We took a lot out of the way we bowled yesterday. We bowled extremely well.’’

It was the Hornets batting that left the team with plenty to think about after two consecutive matches where they didn’t score enough runs.

“We were probably another partnership short,’’ Moore said. “Another 50 plus partnership puts a bit more scoreboard pressure (on them).

“We’ve got players in pretty good nick and once they get in, they just need to go on now. It’s not like we’re out of our depth.’’

After the Hornets lost their first four wickets for just 23 runs, it was captain Anthony Wilson (104), Harry Wood (40) and Bryn Llewellyn (42) who saved the day in the middle order.

Wilson and Wood put on 88 before Llewellyn provided six fours in his determined knock sticking with the skipper.

The Hornets trio toiled hard as Walter finished with 5/32 off 17.1 overs.

In reply, the Hornets delivered 24 maidens in 103 overs, making it hard for University to get away at any rate.

“They are top runners for sure,’’ Moore said. “Their depth is unbelievable.

“They are good players and they play to the conditions. They didn’t rush. They just took their time and if we had a few more runs, that scoreboard pressure may have made them bat differently and take a few more risks.

“There’s a lot of little wins we can take out of that.’’

Queensland Premier Grade cricketers enjoy a cool drink during the scorching conditions at Baxter Oval over the weekend. Picture: Rob William.

In line with promoting future talent, the Hornets gave Second Grader Harry Austin an opportunity to debut in the top side.

Unfortunately for the promising opener, Austin received a “cracker’’ first-up delivery and was bowled by the dangerous Walter.

Moore said Austin deserved his chance and would learn from the experience.

The Hornets Second Grade side suffered their first loss of the season in going down to University.

After bowling out Uni for 253, the Hornets were only able to make 109.

Nick Bishoff was best of the Hornets bowlers with 5/42 off 17 overs.

Michael Topp was the team’s leading scorer with 37 batting at number three.

In other weekend news, Valleys beat the Hornets women in their latest Katherine Raymont Shield clash.

Valleys scored 2/138 in 30.1 overs after the Hornets were dismissed for 137 in 35 overs.

The Hornets Second Grade women won both their T20 matches against Gold Coast and Wynnum Manly.

T20 motivations

The Hornets focus switches to the T20 competition after their latest lessons in the two-day competition.

The Hornets play Wests and Souths at Wests ground on Saturday before a short-form encounter with Gold Coast on Sunday afternoon.

The last game before the break is against Sunshine Coast at Baxter Oval on December 21.

The Hornets are currently sitting sixth in the two-day competition and overall in the battle for the Damien Mullins Cup.

Moore said his team would approach the T20s with the same top four motivations.

“One of our goals is to make semis in all formats,’’ Moore said.

The Hornets achieved that in the earlier one-day competition this season.

“We’ve got the ability,’’ he said, knowing the versatility his side has.

Moore was waiting to hear if Queensland under-19 bowler Jacob Waters will be eligible to return this weekend from national titles duty.