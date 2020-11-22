Hornets quality must rise to ensure successful run chase

Ipswich Hornets bowler Adam Smith toiled hard for his team in their latest Queensland Premier Grade match against Norths at Baxter Oval. Picture: Cordell Richardson

"THE game is there for the taking''.

That's how Ipswich Hornets head coach Aaron Moore summed up his team's position after the first day's play against Queensland Premier Grade competition leaders Northern Suburbs.

After a rare loss to Toombul in the previous encounter, the Hornets were anxious to contain Norths in Saturday's match at Baxter Oval.

Moore was satisfied with the effort, keeping the strong Norths line-up to 9/302 on a flat batting pitch.

"It was a tough day because it was quite hot but the boys just kept coming,'' Moore said.

"They never went away, which is good.

"It's a reasonable score but not an ungettable score on that wicket.''

Moore was most pleased how his team responded after Norths made a dangerous start.

"Adam Smith (2/64) and Seannie Lutter (1/38) had a really good spell after lunch,'' Moore said.

Spinners Jack Wood (2/79), Bryn Llewellyn (1/31) and Dylan McAteer (1/49) chipped in when needed.

Although catching let the Hornets down, they made amends with two important run-outs.

"The game is there for the taking now,'' Moore said.

On the Hornets home wicket, Moore is eager to see them put the last game batting collapse behind them to show their quality.

"We've talked about partnerships and big individual scores,'' the coach said.

"All of our guys look comfortable. We are leaving it for someone else to do.

"We're looking forward to a couple of really big scores from our guys.

"There's no doubt in their ability.''

The Hornets Second Grade side also have some major batting repair work to do having finished the day at 8/29 after dismissing Norths for 216 at Shaws Park.

"The reports I got was some poor batting but some very good bowling as well,'' Moore said.

After beating Toombul in the previous game, the Seconds need to fight hard to avoid a defeat.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grade

Ipswich Hornets v Northern Suburbs at Baxter Oval

Norths 1st Innings

T. Healy c D. Wilson b McAteer 36 (78)

M. Dawson st Cross b J. Wood 76 (170)

N. McSweeney run out (D. Wilson/Cross) 38 (107)

K. Fleming c D. Wilson b McAteer 33 (55)

S. Wilson not out 53 (93)

J. Bowen c Llewellyn b Smith 32 (47)

N. McFadyen c Cross b Smith 1 (6)

C. Sully c Cross b Llewellyn 9 (15)

H. Sardar run out (D. Wilson/Llewellyn) 1 (8)

S. Hele c Lutter b J. Wood 2 (3)

Luke Feldman not out 0 (0)

Extras (7b 5lb 9nb) 21

Total (95.3ov) 9/302

FoW: 91, 156, 181, 213, 269, 271, 284, 300, 302.

Bowling: Adam Smith 20/5/64/2; Harry Wood 9/1/29/0; Sean Lutter 18/6/38/1; Jack Wood 22.3/3/79/2; Dylan McAteer 15/0/49/1; Bryn Llewellyn 11/2/31/1.

2nd Grade at Kedron

Norths 1st Innings

M. Reid b Bischoff 4 (8)

T. Snell c Andrews b Topp 38 (100)

J. Manly b Bischoff 1 (7)

M. Doolan lbw Bischoff 0 (6)

T. O'Malley c Carter b Lutter 14 (65)

N. Chaudhary c Andrews b Bischoff 31 (40)

W. Prestwidge c de Giusti b Lutter 33 (50)

Sam Neale c Carter b Lutter 5 (28)

Nathan Hauritz c Prince b Lutter 65 (72)

P. Patel c Topp b Creevey 12 (27)

J. White not out 9 (13)

Extras (1lb 2nb) 3

Total 70.4ov) 216

FoW: 5, 11, 11, 38, 90, 90, 119, 143, 175, 216

Bowling: Josh Creevey 13/5/39/1; Nick Bischoff 18/6/46/4; Michael Topp 12/4/31/1; Jacob Waters 11/1/43/0; Rowan Lutter 11.4/4/44/4; Will Trigar 5/1/12/0.

Hornets 1st Innings

Greg Carter c Snell b Prestwidge 4 (8)

Matt Andrews b Patel 4 (38)

Lachlan Prince c Snell b Prestwidge 0 (2)

Nick De Giusti b Prestwidge 0 (3)

Noah Emerson c O'Malley b Neale 7 (19)

Michael Topp b Neale 6 (7)

Nick Bischoff b Neale 2 (12)

Will Trigar c Snell b Neale 0 (3)

Rowan Lutter not out 1 (6)

Josh Creevey not out (11)

Extras (1w 2nb) 3

Total (17.5ov) 8/29

FoW: 5, 5, 5, 14, 24, 26, 26, 26

Bowling: W. Prestwidge 7/2/13/3; J. White 4/2/8/0; Sam Neale 4.5/2/6/4; P. Patel 2/1/2/1.