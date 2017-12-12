Menu
Hornets pass the depth test

DOING DAMAGE: Hornets bowler Adam Smith broke the back of the Northern Suburbs top order. He finished with four wickets for 60 runs.
ANTHONY Wilson hopes Sunday's comprehensive win over Northern Suburbs can be a catalyst for a renewed run at the Brisbane Premier Grade finals this season.

The hosts managed just 201 in reply to the Hornets' 328, set up on the previous day.

"We were fortunate they sent us in to bat, which is what we wanted to do anyway," Wilson said.

"Bat first, get a big score, put the pressure on and let our bowlers do the rest.

"We managed to get them in big trouble early and eventually bowled them out. It was great reward for the guys."

In what Wilson described as "just a really weird season", the Ipswich/Logan side moved into fifth on the two-day table after chalking up their second win of the season.

"It's been one of those seasons for us," Wilson said.

"This was our 12th or 13th game in all formats and we've won the toss once.

"We've had seven two day games; won two, lost two and had three draws.

"It was great to actually have a game with no rain involved, and be able to play two days of cricket in a row.

"It was nice to let our performances do the talking."

And talk the Hornets did.

In his first grade debut, Bryn Llewellyn came in at five and made an important 44 to help steady the ship after losing early wickets.

"Bryn came in at a really tough time when we were 4/50," Wilson said.

"(Northern Suburbs bowler) Jack Prestwidge was bowling really quick and it was a tough debut for him, but he did really well in a great partnership with Geoff (Paulsen).

"It was unlucky how he got out as well - it was a direct hit (to the stumps) from the boundary."

In just his second first grade contest, Rowan Lutter was equally impressive batting at nine.

He made 54 with 10 boundaries to help push the Hornets' total over 300.

"Rowan batted fantastic, and got a really good 50 that gave us a chance to get over 300," Wilson said.

On a good batting wicket, Wilson said it was important the Hornets came out on Sunday and took it up to the Northern Suburbs top order.

Hornets spearhead Adam Smith did just that, taking four wickets including the key scalps of Tom Healy and Wallace Wright.

Not to be outdone, Sean Lutter also claimed four, in an economical bowling display of 4/42 from 23 overs.

"We're missing a few bowlers, with (Harry) Macoun away at Qld U19s and Nick (de Giusti) injured so we needed those two to step up for us and they did," Wilson said.

With the two-day competition now on hold until January 13, Wilson said Sunday's win was crucial for the Hornets' finals aspirations.

"We're back in the hunt now, it was a great time to get a win," he said.

"We're only one win away from first, so those first few games after Christmas will be big."

The Hornets are hopeful of getting QLD U19 pair Harry Wood and Macoun back in time for the start of the T20 competition on Sunday.

