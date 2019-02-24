Hornets' pace trio do the damage

Adam Smith took four wickets in the Hornets' win over Sandgate-Redcliffe on Saturday.

Rob Williams

STICK to the plan and reap the rewards.

That was the creed the Hornets bowlers took to the crease on Saturday against Sandgate-Redcliffe, needing seven wickets to secure a much-needed victory. And they did just that.

Harry Wood added two wickets to his three from the previous weekend, Adam Smith claimed four and Sean Lutter took one as the Hornets' three-headed pace attack took the visitors' middle order to task at Baxter Oval.

Wood struck early to remove Bryce Street, who found his time at the crease difficult managing just three runs from 40 deliveries.

The Street wicket epitomised the Hornets' approach on Saturday.

"The momentum we were after was to bowl as many maidens as we could,” Smith said. "We knew if we bowled maidens . . . you can see in the stats, a wicket soon follows.

"Even when they started to build partnerships, we stuck to our plan and kept managing to take a wicket.”

Smith said his wickets of Zac Keune and Michael Simmers came about because of the pressure Wood and Lutter applied whilst he was spelled from the attack.

"Harry and Sean bowled in the middle session for ages. Then I came out and took two wickets. But that was off the back of their bowling, they built the pressure,” Smith said.

"The wickets go under my name, but really those were Harry and Sean's wickets.

"We're all pretty established bowlers now. We bowl well in partnerships, the three of us.”

Relishing in the late-season change to the Duke ball, Smith said it "brings the bowlers back into the game a bit more; even on a flat pitch, the bowlers can still swing it around”.

Without the possibility of finals, the Hornets have just one round to play - at home to Sunshine Coast - before the season closes.

"Even though the season hasn't gone our way, if we can take a couple of wins at the end that will be a big confidence booster heading into next season,” Smith said.

Brisbane Premier Cricket

Ipswich/Logan Hornets 244 (B. Llewellyn 55, D. Wilson 46, L. Prince 41) def. Sandgate-Redcliffe 211 (H. Wood 5/105, A. Smith 4/39, S. Lutter 1/42) at Baxter Oval