Hornets on the cusp

SOLID DEFENCE: Harry Austin was an impervious wall as the Ipswich Logan Hornets comfortably disposed of Redlands in the second grade battle at Baxter Oval. Picture: Cordell Richardson

THE Ipswich Logan Hornets are poised to feature in the two-day finals of both premier and second grade for the first time in their brief history.

With just four rounds to play, the Hornets sit fourth in each division and they are the masters of their own destiny.

The top four teams will qualify.

A logjam in the top half of the table means the outcome of every game from now on will be crucial in shaping the make-up of the finalists. If Ipswich Logan is to stay in contention, they cannot afford to drop any points.

“The ladders are that close every game now is super-important if we want to stay in the top four,” first grade captain Anthony Wilson said.

“It is good. It’s exciting. We haven’t been in this position before. First grade have been close to the finals in the past but second grade have usually been well back.

“It is nice to be alive. Both teams have our own fate in our own hands.”

In another first, the club founded in 2012 has a core group of up to 15 quality premier graders from which to draw.

Wilson said the increased depth had created an auspicious culture, a feature of which was greater competition for spots and he expected training would only intensify as the Hornets searched for a breakthrough premiership.

“It’s awesome,” he said.

“Long may it continue.”

On Saturday and Sunday, Ipswich Logan’s teams overcame Redlands convincingly after impressive first innings.

The premier grade result allowed previously sixth-placed Ipswich to leapfrog the bayside club into fourth.

Sam ‘Ted’ Doggett and Harry Wood proved the matchwinners.

Wood contributed 56 with the bat but it was fast bowler Doggett’s helter-skelter 85 down the order that took the score to 291. Wood backed up with the ball, claiming 6/37 to clean up Redlands for 161. Following on, Redlands reached 3/24 by the close of play.

Wilson said everyone knew Doggett was capable with the blade and his innings certainly was timely in the context of the match.

“He rode his luck a bit,” Wilson said.

“But he is a pretty clean striker and he got away with it. It was his day. It was the best we’ve bowled all season to be honest. We beat the bat so many times. We only had two out at lunch but stuck to our plans and got the rewards. Harry bowled really well but any of the guys could have picked up six for, which is really pleasing.”

Wilson said the Hornets had begun poorly with the willow to lose four wickets inside the first hour but Jack (49) and Harry Wood regained composure and formed a steadying partnership.

“If we had lost a couple more there we were in all sorts but Jack and Harry steadied the ship and Ted put us in a winnable position,” he said.

“It would have been nice to get a better start but we got moving and after that it was fantastic. It was nice to put a complete game together. Hopefully, we can do it again next week. We’ve got a massive game to get a roll on against second-placed Wests.”

Wilson said second grade had an outstanding win and had progressed exponentially this season.

“It is great to see them do so well,” he said.

“They have only lost one two-dayer and that was against Uni who are first in second grade.”

Harry Austin (71) was the standout and Wilson predicted he will play plenty of premier cricket in future. Chris Hall (49) and Rowan Lutter (47) also made substantial scores as the Hornets registered 269. With the ball, medium pacer Lutter jagged 4/26 as Ipswich skittled Redlands for 91 to prevail on the first innings by a whopping 178 runs.