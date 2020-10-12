Hornets on target for first silverware of new season

Ipswich Logan Hornets Second Grade batsman Nick De Giusti top scored for his team in their latest one-day competition semi-final win. Picture: Peter Cronin

THE Ipswich Logan Hornets will chase their first piece of silverware for the 2020/21 season when the club's Second Grade outfit host Sunday's one-day grand final.

The Hornets secured the home final at Baxter Oval after compiling 7/238 before dismissing Gold Coast for 169 on Sunday.

Former First Grade allrounder Nick De Giusti topscored with 62 before Will Trigar (3/20), Jacob Waters (2/41) and Sam Doggett (2/12) shattered Gold Coast's victory hopes.

Regular top grader Doggett injured his hamstring during the match, having been focusing on ironman training in recent weeks.

Despite that setback to his bowling brigade, Hornets head coach Aaron Moore was encouraged to see the Second Graders maintain their impressive early form.

Their semi-final success came as the Hornets First Grade side were bundled out of this year's one-day series.

The Hornets were bowled out for 248 in the 49th over on Sunday with Dan Wilson anchoring the innings with 70 off 77 deliveries.

However, the Hornets needed more runs and some early wickets to have any chance of holding out Northern Suburbs.

The home side chased down the target in 47 overs with five wickets in hand.

Norths batsman Kendall Fleming remained 109 not out.

Moore said Wilson showed his class in his controlled innings featuring eight fours.

But after making decent starts, the other Hornets batsmen were unable to capitalise.

"We just lost consistent wickets and didn't get too much momentum,'' Moore said.

"Some poor batting decisions were made through the innings. We did well to get to 248 in the end.

"You don't win too many one-day games doing that.

"We'll learn from that.''

In Saturday's Queensland Premier Grade two-day match, the Hornets were stuck in the field as Wynnum Manly posted 6/338.

However, Moore was confident his team could run down a big total provided it was given a fair chance by Wynnum.

"We didn't bowl too badly,'' Moore said.

"Once they got through the new ball, it was pretty easy batting.

"It's a good wicket and a very fast outfield. I don't think they have enough runs at the moment.

"We back ourselves to get them (the runs).''

Using Kookaburra balls this season is resulting in some huge scores across the premier competition grades.