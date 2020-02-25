Menu
Ipswich Logan Hornet Jaime-Lee Strang plays one down the leg side.
Sport

Hornets must prevail after ‘frustrating’ performance

Tom Bushnell
tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
25th Feb 2020 5:01 PM
CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets second graders must topple Valleys next weekend to be a chance of reaching the finals.

Even with Souths on points in fourth position but behind the Brisbane club due to an inferior win/loss ratio, the equation is simple - prevail or perish.

After another tough outing against Souths on Sunday, the Hornets must regroup to take on Valleys in a do or die clash next week.

Every wicket and every run will be paramount, with the very real possibility bonus points could decide the make-up of the final four.

Ipswich Logan will need to best Valleys and hope Redlands can sink Souths to send them through after nothing seemed to go right for them on Sunday.

Coach Wayne Bichel said it was a frustrating day out at Yeronga, with Souths enjoying the rub of the green and the best of the conditions throughout.

He said despite the defeat it was positive to see four players make an impact with the ball, including Macy Hauser (1/16), Jordan Spilsbury (1/19), Keely Freiberg (1/15) and Bridget Peden 1/8.

The dependable Keely Freiberg (21 not out) was Ipswich Logan’s standout with the blade.

