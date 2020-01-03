Hornets look to youth

SHOWING POTENTIAL: Ipswich Logan Hornet Noah Emmerson whips it off the pads while playing in the Lord Taverner’s junior competition.

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets are set to contest T20 doubleheaders in first and second grade this weekend.

Both outfits will face Valleys at Ashgrove tomorrow and Wynnum Manly at Baxter Oval on Sunday in round 14 and 15.

On each day 2nd grade will begin from 10am with the firsts to follow from 2.15pm

Second grade fast bowler Adam Smith said extremely challenging battles were anticipated against some of Queensland Cricket’s powerhouse clubs.

“They are tough to play against,” he said.

“They go deep in terms of teams and players, whereas we only have two teams. They are also very well-drilled. But both grades have been playing good cricket.

“We have had some good wins and we have built a solid platform on which to capitalise during the back half of the season.”

Smith, who expects to miss the fast-paced matches through illness, said his side was yet to secure a victory in the format this season and would be determined to end the drought.

“We have played three or four and we haven’t won one yet,” he said.

“We tied one, but we’re not counting that as a win. We’re definitely learning. There have been a lot of positives.”

Smith said winning the key moments during T20 matches was critical and his team was striving to ensure it claimed the lion’s share.

“At important times we haven’t bowled our best overs or we’ve dropped catches,” he said.

“The little things can change a lot in T20s if they go our way.

“We are trying to harness that and learning about the big moments and trying to win those moments.”

Smith said the Hornets’ 2nd XI would look to its talented brigade of youngsters to stand up, including emerging gun Noah Emerson.

“He has stood and up and played a huge role in the past,” he said.

“He is going to be a serious cricketer.

We are not going to make the (T20) finals, so it would be good to give the younger fellas a go and see them exposed to those pressure scenarios. of higher level cricket.”