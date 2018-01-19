Menu
Hornets homeward bound after long campaign

A RAAF F/A-18 Hornet arrives at RAAF Base Amberley to support the G20 Leaders Summit.
A RAAF F/A-18 Hornet arrives at RAAF Base Amberley to support the G20 Leaders Summit. CPL Shannon McCarthy

SUPER HORNETS will likely be seen in the skies above Ipswich as crews return from operations in the Middle East.

Two Super Hornet crews from RAAF Amberley base were among those involved in the fight against Daesh in Iraq.

The F/A-18F Super Hornets are based at Number 1 and Number 6 Squadrons at RAAF Base Amberley.

The two Royal Australian Air Force Super Hornets have flown the Australian Air Task Group's final strike mission over Iraq.

Since their first mission in October 2014, the Australian F/A-18 Hornets have flown more than 2700 missions and clocked up 21,000 flying hours. The operations were part of a US-led Global coalition. Australian Chief of Defence Force Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin said the RAAF had made a significant contribution.

"Over more than three years, hundreds of ADF personnel have deployed to the Middle East as part of the ATG strike element. With each deployment, they have demonstrated the highest levels of skill, courage and professionalism," he said.

"Our aircrew and their support crews have consistently delivered in extremely difficult and challenging conditions.

"The Air Strike Group and their families can be proud of their achievements and their important contribution to help the Iraqi security forces liberate their country from Daesh."

While the January 14 flight marked the completion of Australian strike missions in the Middle East, the ATG will continue to support the Coalition air campaign.

A RAAF KC-30 Air-to-Air refuelling aircraft and an E7-A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft and the associated aircrew, maintenance and logistics personnel will continue to deploy under Operation OKRA.

Topics:  daesh iraq war isis raaf base amberley super hornets

Ipswich Queensland Times
