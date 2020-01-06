Hornets hold their own against the game’s best

CRICKET:

The Ipswich Logan Hornets Raymont Shield team tested itself against some of the game’s most damaging players in T20 matches against Sandgate and Valleys on Sunday.

The Hornets arrived at Ashgrove to find Brisbane Heat superstar Beth Mooney lining up opposite them in Sandgate colours.

In the afternoon fixture, they took the fight up to a star-studded Valleys containing Queensland Fire trio Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott and Georgia Prestwidge.

The developing Ipswich players were understandably reverential in the presence of their idols but refused to let nerves get the better of them as they met the challenge with gusto.

Coach Wayne Bichel said it was great to see the semi-professionals back supporting and playing for their clubs and it was both an invaluable and thrilling experience for his charges.

He said the focus leading into the contest had been on playing the player as opposed to the name.

“We used the games to develop our youngsters,” he said.

“The girls still got a bit awestruck.

I can’t replicate the experience they gained.”

While Ipswich Logan struggled in the meeting with Sandgate, the squad regained composure to deliver a commendable showing versus Valleys.

“We didn’t have a good game against Sandgate.

“We didn’t bat very well. Ruth Johnston hit well but we were a bit disappointed overall. We didn’t turn up.”

Ahead of the later match, the Hornets set themselves a target of limiting Valleys to 100 runs from their 20 overs.

A conscientious effort in the field enabled them to restrict the score to 114, narrowly falling short of their goal.

Gina Bidgood picked up the key wicket of Hinkley.

The attack also managed to knock over Knott and Prestwidge cheaply. Leg spinner Ella Harvey claimed the prized scalp of Prestwidge.

In reply, Ipswich Logan reached 9/60, with Ellie Johnston 23 (34) and Kira Holmes 14 (12) making substantial contributions.

Bichel said he was satisfied with the overall performance of the group in the shortened T20 format.

He said the women were still learning the game and had taken the opportunity to implement tactics and techniques on which they had been practising.

“We tried a few things in the T20s,” he said.

“Bowling to plans and we also tried to expose as many batters as possible to the standard of cricket.”

In the absence of East Asia Pacific Australian Country Champs duo Brenda Tau and Sibona Jimmy, emerging prospects Harvey, Lucy Neumann and Jaimie Lee all got an opportunity in the top grade on the weekend.