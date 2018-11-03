Hornets help Qld Bulls prospect bat ahead

CATCHING FORM: Ipswich Hornets player Lachlan Prince is hoping to further his representative career at next month's national under-19 championships.

CATCHING FORM: Ipswich Hornets player Lachlan Prince is hoping to further his representative career at next month's national under-19 championships. Rob Williams

PREPARING for his third national under-19 championships, Lachlan Prince is already looking at higher honours.

The promising Ipswich Logan Hornets batsman is thriving in his first season for the club in Queensland's Premier Grade competition, having already posted a pleasing 72 against Norths.

"I'm loving it,'' he said, of being promoted to the top division after a productive previous season in second grade for the Hornets.

"I really enjoy the culture and stuff like that.''

The Hornets are chasing their first win of the two-day competition against South Brisbane at Baxter Oval starting today.

Born in country NSW and having attended Downlands College in Toowoomba, Prince has appreciated the support he's received at the Hornets.

That includes encouragement from Wilson brothers Dan and Anthony, and highly regarded junior development focused coach Aaron Moore.

"I've been doing a lot of training with him (Moore) one-on-one so he's been great,'' Prince said.

Prince has also spent time with another exciting Hornets prospect, Australian under-19 squad member Harry Wood.

But he makes no secret of his aspirations to one day play for the Queensland Bulls, having already been invited to pre-season trials.

"Hopefully if a few things go right, I can progress (to the Bulls). That would be great,'' he said.

Prince is preparing for his next Queensland under-19 mission at the national championships.

He'll head to Adelaide for the December 3-13 series having gained valuable experience during Queensland's past two national titles.

"Definitely, it's going to be a good tournament down there,'' Prince, 18, said.

"There's plenty of good sides going around so hopefully we can do the job.''

Queensland was in the mix at the past two tournaments.

"We've had a very good side both times but we just got knocked out in either the quarters or the semis,'' he said, knowing the Queensland players have to back themselves.

"We've learnt a fair bit over the last couple of years.''

The former Australian under-16's representative scored a few fifties at last year's under-19 nationals.

Prince was encouraged by his recent 72 in the Queensland Premier Grade competition.

"That was good to get a score off the chest so hopefully I can get a few more runs leading into the (Australian under-19) carnival,'' he said.

Prince prefers batting at four or five, where he is playing for the Hornets this season.

His highest score overall is 203 for Downlands College.

The cricketer is still based in Toowoomba and travels regularly for Hornets and Queensland under-19 squad training and games.

After the Hornets posted a terrific total (7 dec 366) last weekend and still lost to University, Prince was confident his team can build on that against Souths this weekend.

"Hopefully they won't have as good a batting line-up as Uni did,'' Prince said.

"We didn't do a whole lot wrong last week so hopefully we can just keep doing what we're doing and get the result.

"I'd really like to establish myself (in the Hornets side) and probably score a 100 this year would be ideal so that's what I'm looking for.''

Meanwhile, the Ipswich Logan Hornets women continue their premier grade one-day competition against Gold Coast at Amberley tomorrow.

The Hornets are looking for a breakthrough win after losing to Valleys last Sunday.

After the Hornets scored 7/203, Valleys reached the total in 29.4 overs.

Georgia Voll topscored for the Hornets with 84 off 143 deliveries.

Game day

Qld Premier Grade today and tomorrow: Ipswich Logan Hornets v South Brisbane at Baxter Oval, Amberley.

Premier women's first grade tomorrow: Ipswich Logan Hornets v Gold Coast at Walker Oval, Amberley.