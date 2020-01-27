Hornets give them nothing

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets refused to let Western Suburbs back into the contest at Baxter Oval on Saturday.

Having wrapped up first innings points last weekend, the Hornets had planned to assess the conditions and position of the game at lunch before pursuing an outright result. Resuming at 4/108, the Hornets batted their opponent out of the match.

Coming off an impressive run of form, Harry Wood was instrumental again as he reached 69 (110) but it was Anthony Wilson’s day. Wilson demolished the attack to all parts as he cracked 93 (86) to take any second innings chance away from the opposition.

Coach Aaron Moore said forming partnerships had been the goal at the start of the day’s play and Wilson and Wood had batted well to meet the directive.

He said Wilson was a little dejected to have not registered what would have been a sensational ton but could take solace from what was an important result for Ipswich Logan.

“Harry and Anthony were really good,” he said.

“They held things together. Anthony decimated 93.

“He got them pretty quick as well. He was a little disappointed but he really took the game away from them.

“He played nice and straight against the swinging ball.”

With the ball the Hornets created plenty of opportunities but ran into a batting line-up determined to apply itself and make amends for underperforming last week.

Wests were 3/220 at stumps, with Jacob Waters and Jack Wood collecting a wicket each. It was a valuable triumph for Ipswich Logan, who sneak into third with just three rounds to go. Second grade also sit third after dominating Western Suburbs.

After posting 130 they dismissed Wests for 59 before piling on 7/171 in their second dig for a lead of more than 200 runs. The Hornets had Wests on the ropes at 5/75 but time got the better of them in their quest for the outright. Seam-up paceman Michael Topp took an astonishing 5/2

Chris Hall and Greg Carter were the best with the bat.