Hornets girls gain major boost matching quality opponents

The Ipswich Hornets under-15 girls cricket team that won their Paul Pink Shield match against the Gold Coast. Picture: Darren J McCabe

The Ipswich Hornets under-15 girls cricket team that won their Paul Pink Shield match against the Gold Coast. Picture: Darren J McCabe

THE next generation of Ipswich Hornets cricketers head into the new year with a shot of confidence after an encouraging weekend of T20 matches.

The under-15 Hornets girls beat Gold Coast by eight wickets on Sunday morning before a spirited 12 run loss to Wests in the afternoon at Baxter Oval.

After the first two games in the annual Paul Pink Shield competition were washed out, Hornets manager Leanne Bichel was delighted how her young players responded when given an opportunity.

"It was excellent for all the girls who don't play regular cricket for us in a grade situation,'' Bichel said.

The Paul Pink Shield series was started six years ago to provide valuable development for girls cricketers looking to play at a higher level.

While the latest Hornets team featured a number of newcomers, the Wests team that beat Ipswich included a number of regulars in Queensland Cricket's Jodie Shields Second Grade senior competition.

Sarah Walker, Trinity Doyle, Arya Pal and Jasmine Lewis are the only cricketers in the Pink Paul Shield competition who have played for the Hornets Second Grade side.

Against the Gold Coast, the Hornets dismissed their opponents for 57 in 16.3 overs.

Medium/fast bowlers Doyle (2/4) and Celia Schmidt (2/7) impressed off their two overs.

Doyle was on a hat-trick in her fine effort.

Chasing the total, opener Walker scored 23 and Laura Brown remained 19 not out.

Ipswich reached their target just two wickets down in the 10th over.

The afternoon encounter was a tougher challenge for the Hornets.

However, they restricted Wests to 5/125 off their 20 overs.

Samantha Bremner took 2/17 off three overs.

In reply, the Hornets made 7/113 in their 20 overs.

Lewis topscored with 32.

"We bowled pretty well in both games,'' Bichel said, heartened by the effort against a powerful Wests side.

"The girls fought back really well (in the second match).''

Among the Hornets newcomers were Abby Adamski, Sage Martin, Sarah Barrett and Adyson Darnell.

Bichel said they benefit from playing against other girls with more experience in representative cricket.

The Paul Pink Shield competition resumes on January 10 with the Hornets playing South Brisbane.