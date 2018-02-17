Hornets' finals start now

Hornets coach Geoff Paulsen (right) is confident his side can chase down Wests' total at Baxter Oval today.

HORNETS coach Geoff Paulsen expects his side to keep themselves in the hunt for a maiden two-day finals berth with a crucial win against reigning premiers Western Suburbs today.

The Ipswich/Logan side resume having bowled Wests out for 300 last weekend.

For the Hornets, who have yet to play competitive two-day cricket in March, their 'finals' essentially started last weekend.

Following the washout against Valleys in round 20, anything but consecutive wins to close out the season would not be enough to see the Hornets through to the semis.

And there is no better test of their preparedness for finals cricket than Wests.

"I think it'll give the boys plenty of confidence (if they can) beat the premiers from last year," Paulsen said.

"Knowing we've got to win the next two games, it puts us in the right from of mind. It also makes the cricket easy too, since there's only one outcome that matters.

"You've got to win. It sets the tone."

The Hornets coach said the side had been frustrated by various external circumstances limiting their chances to bat - most recently the washout against Valleys.

Paulsen knows the top order is itching to get to the crease and put in a strong batting performance.

"The boys are really keen, they haven't really had a decent bat for a while with the weather and whatnot," Paulsen said.

"They're edging at the bit to get out there and have some time in the middle.

"It's just a matter of believing, we need to get out there on a good wicket, get off to a good start and keep things simple," the coach added of the mindset needed when playing a team of Wests' calibre.

"When we play at home, we set ourselves 350 as probably a par score. All things going well, if we bat well I would expect us to have those runs by the end of the day.

"If we're batting at the end of the day, we'll be close enough to the score to be confident.

"Wests have an experienced bowling attack. Any one of them on their day can go through a side. We need to show them respect when they're bowling well, and hit the bad balls when they come."

Paulsen admitted to frustration at a lack of continuity in the side, forced through injury and representative duties.

With everyone bar-Jack Wood (broken collarbone) fit and available for selection, the coach said there would be "no excuses" if the Hornets cannot get the job done today.

Game Day

Brisbane Premier Grade cricket round 21

Ipswich/Logan Hornets v Western Suburbs, 10am (at Baxter Oval)

Last week: Wests 10/300 (94.4); C. Sabburg (92), S. Lutter (3/68)