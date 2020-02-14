Hornets eager to keep finals dream alive in big wet

THE Ipswich Logan Hornets can almost taste their first ever appearance in the Queensland Premier Grade cricket finals.

A win over Wynnum Manly over the next two weeks at Baxter Oval would almost assure the eight-year-old club a place in the two-day competition finals.

It is not just Wynnum Manly standing in their way, however, with grounds around the south-east flooded as a result of the thorough drenching received over the past few days.

With accomplished first class cricketers in their line-up like 29-year-old Queensland Bull Jason Floros Wynnum will present a worthy adversary but Ipswich Logan coach Aaron Moore said the Hornets backed themselves to dispose of the seventh-ranked outfit if play went ahead.

"Every game is tough but the main drama is trying to get on," Moore said.

"We're fairly confident.

"They're always competitive.

"But if we stick to what we have been doing it'll be a good game.

"Everyone has been chipping in.

"Everyone is going well at the moment.

"We'll be looking to bowl and bat in partnerships."

Moore said it would be a signifcant achievement for the club if it could secure a position in the finals for the first time in history.

"It'll be a good affirmation of where we're going," he said.

"The players have been working hard and put processes in place that are working effectively.

"Everyone believes in them.

"It would show that we can compete with the best."

Ipswich Logan is at maximum strength for the match which shapes as a critical juncture in their campaign.

With a full complement available, officials had plenty of headaches at the selection table but that is a problem Moore is only too happy to face.

Spearhead Sam "Ted" Doggett returned last week from Queensland Indigenous duties, forcing Adam Smith to second grade, along with Harry Austin. Though he drops back, Smith excelled in Doggett's absence. Expect to see more of him in the higher grade.

Going in search of dry land, Ipswich Logan conducted a midweek training session at the BUPA National Cricket Centre at Allan Border Field at Albion on Tuesday night.

Players made the most of the state-of-the-art complex, which features five indoor nets and a purpose-built fielding area.

"It's a first-class facility," Moore said.

"That gave us a chance to top up our skills. Otherwise we would have had another week of limited training."

Moore said many of the other games to be played at grounds around Brisbane had already been called off, so any points the Hornets could bank would boost their premiership chances.

Ever the realist, however, he conceded it would take a minor miracle for conditions to dry enough for play to take place but he remained hopeful.

Second grade were due to face Wynnum Manly away from home but the bayside venue was under water earlier this week and the fixture was abandoned by Thursday.

With sides to share points, Ipswich Logan is tied in fourth.