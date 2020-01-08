Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NATURAL: Hornets bowler Ruth Johnston takes a wicket against Valleys at Ivor Marsden Oval.
NATURAL: Hornets bowler Ruth Johnston takes a wicket against Valleys at Ivor Marsden Oval.
Sport

Hornets don maroon

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
8th Jan 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Three Ipswich Logan Hornets are preparing to fly to Tasmania for the Australian under-18 Championships.

Ruth and Ellie Johnston, and Kira Holmes will all line up for the maroons at the tournament which gets underway on January 13.

The Johnston girls earned their place in the initial training squad following impressive showings at the Queensland Cricket Rookie Challenge in April and have been practising with the team since.

Holmes was a controversial omission after effecting more dismissals than any other glovewoman in Premier Grade last season but she has forced her way into the frame for the final selection cut on the back of outstanding performances in the early Raymont Shield rounds. Told she needed to improve her batting, Holmes took it on the chin, worked hard and is racking up the runs and reaping the rewards.

Ipswich Logan Hornets coach Wayne Bichel said it had been inspiring watching the leading keeper put the setback behind her, refocus and launch into this season with renewed intent. Batting near the top of the order and bowling leg spinners, Ellie is expected to take on a leadership role as well.

Bichel said she had been doing a remarkable job as a young lady managing the premier grade side.

“She is a real student of the game and a natural leader,” he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Failing to update address worsens debt for fruit picker

        premium_icon Failing to update address worsens debt for fruit picker

        News One man was served a steep fine after he was caught driving while his licence was suspended

        • 8th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
        Why these barbers will be picking up the razors for free

        premium_icon Why these barbers will be picking up the razors for free

        News Karalee barbers to do their bit to help those affected by the devastating bushfires...

        How you can help police solve crime just by driving

        premium_icon How you can help police solve crime just by driving

        News Submitting dashcam or other footage to police can help them solve crimes.

        Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        premium_icon Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        News Lowood’s ‘Onion Oracle’ is finding fame across the nation.