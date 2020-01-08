Hornets don maroon

CRICKET: Three Ipswich Logan Hornets are preparing to fly to Tasmania for the Australian under-18 Championships.

Ruth and Ellie Johnston, and Kira Holmes will all line up for the maroons at the tournament which gets underway on January 13.

The Johnston girls earned their place in the initial training squad following impressive showings at the Queensland Cricket Rookie Challenge in April and have been practising with the team since.

Holmes was a controversial omission after effecting more dismissals than any other glovewoman in Premier Grade last season but she has forced her way into the frame for the final selection cut on the back of outstanding performances in the early Raymont Shield rounds. Told she needed to improve her batting, Holmes took it on the chin, worked hard and is racking up the runs and reaping the rewards.

Ipswich Logan Hornets coach Wayne Bichel said it had been inspiring watching the leading keeper put the setback behind her, refocus and launch into this season with renewed intent. Batting near the top of the order and bowling leg spinners, Ellie is expected to take on a leadership role as well.

Bichel said she had been doing a remarkable job as a young lady managing the premier grade side.

“She is a real student of the game and a natural leader,” he said.