Hornets’ development master plan pays dividends

CRICKET: In the club’s most successful season yet both the Ipswich Logan Hornets men and women have reached the Premier Grade finals.

To the delight of players, coaches and supporters Katherine Raymont Shield results fell the Hornets’ way last weekend sending them through to the elite competition’s decisive phase in just their second year in existence.

Meanwhile, the men are assured a place in the four. The only question that remains is whether or not they will finish top two and earn the right to host a home final. Currently occupying second, they lead Wests by 18 and trail University by 10.75 leading into the last day’s play of the regular season.

With an early morning thunderstorm preventing any action at the Sunshine Coast last Saturday, their fate will be determined in a 50-over contest today.

Only a capitulation could allow Wests to steal what belongs to the Hornets. Should University fall apart Ipswich Logan could even sneak into the minor premiership.

Ipswich is proud sporting city with rich cricketing traditions but success in Premier Cricket was by no means inevitable.

“It takes a lot of hard work,” Ipswich Logan Hornets president Peter Leschke said.

ELATED: Ipswich Logan Hornets president Peter Leschke is thrilled with the club’s progress in Queensland Premier Cricket. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

Leschke said the outstanding year for the region’s representative club had been made possible by the dedication of all involved.

“The coaches have done a sensational job and the players are enjoying the year,” he said.

“Wayne and Leanne Bichel have really embraced this role with the Hornets and Aaron Moore is meticulous with his preparation with the men. That’s why we have seen results.”

Leschke said a key aspect of a plan to guide the club to the promised land was bringing in highly knowledgeable specialist coaches with quality support structures in place and it had paid off in spades.

“We brought Aaron, Wayne and Leanne in with that in mind,” he said.

“We wanted to be making the semis and producing state players and we’re ticking those boxes now. I think success breeds success. It’s a lot easier to be happy when you’re going well.”

Ipswich has always been a prolific manufacturer of first class cricketers but the challenge according to Leschke was ensuring the region retained promising players.

Reducing the number of men’s teams to two has allowed greater focus on developing individuals. The proof is in the pudding, with both previously underachieving men’s and women’s second grade outfits only narrowly missing the playoffs in their best result to date.

Moore has been invaluable. The feedback he provides is constructive and well-considered, while his promotion of the Hornets via videos uploaded to Facebook has grown the club’s supporter base exponentially and formed lasting links with IWMCA first grade sides.

The development pathway from local cricket to the Hornets is now working effectively. With the recent promotion of Laidley’s Michael Topp and Northsiders Toby Kerswell it has been seen functioning as intended.

“Aaron has helped foster relationships with the other Ipswich clubs and that will only make Ipswich cricket stronger,” Leschke said.

At a time of unprecedented growth opportunities in the women’s game, the Hornets are capitalising.

Leschke said it was fantastic to witness the ladies produce a phenomenal performance to ascend to Premier Cricket’s upper echelon in such a rapid manner. He said the squad comprised primarily young players with an injection of international talent and they had all learned and developed constantly.

Supporters are urged to head along to Baxter Oval on Sunday and cheer on the undefeated over-40s Hornets as the band of brothers targets the club’s first piece of silverware for the season.