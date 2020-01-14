Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMPHATIC: Ipswich Logan’s under-15 women’s outfit blew Wynnum off the park to cap a memorable Paul Pink Shield season.
EMPHATIC: Ipswich Logan’s under-15 women’s outfit blew Wynnum off the park to cap a memorable Paul Pink Shield season.
Sport

Hornets destroy rival

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
14th Jan 2020 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets Paul Pink Shield under-15 side closed out its season with a brace of impressive wins on Saturday.

The favourable results over Queensland Cricket powerhouses Sunshine Coast and Wynnum lifted the developing team into the top three in their pool

Though they will not continue onto the finals, it has been a successful campaign, with all enjoying themselves and improving significantly along the journey.

“We were really happy with that,” Ipswich Logan Hornets representative Wayne Bichel said.

“The Paul Pink Shield is a bit of an unknown quantity. You haven’t seen many of the girls play before.

“It is also an opportunity for development. It is really well organised and they get to play on premier grade wickets and outfields. It is such a good experience for the girls.”

Against Sunshine Coast, Ipswich posted 104 in 20 overs. Following a miserly effort in the field, the coast needed 16 off the final over. To the delight of Ipswich supporters, they could only manage five. The Hornets outdid themselves in the day’s second match, delivering a truly clinical display to annihilate Wynnum. After firing with the bat to hammer 6/144, a phenomenal bowling performance had Wynnum all out for just 7 runs.

Laura Scheiwe belted 46. Seam up Qld under-13 rep Arya Pal grabbed 2/5 and Chloe Neuendorf jagged an astonishing 3/0.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen on unregistered trail bike nabbed riding through Gatton

        premium_icon Teen on unregistered trail bike nabbed riding through Gatton

        News WANTING to de-stress, a 19-year-old teenager took his bike for a spin, but when he returned, police were waiting.

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
        Family loses everything after dream home burns down

        premium_icon Family loses everything after dream home burns down

        News They were woken by their neighbours about 4am, who alerted them to a fire in their...

        Tenth time too many for repeat offender

        premium_icon Tenth time too many for repeat offender

        News Magistrate warns jail time could be on the cards