Hornets destroy rival

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets Paul Pink Shield under-15 side closed out its season with a brace of impressive wins on Saturday.

The favourable results over Queensland Cricket powerhouses Sunshine Coast and Wynnum lifted the developing team into the top three in their pool

Though they will not continue onto the finals, it has been a successful campaign, with all enjoying themselves and improving significantly along the journey.

“We were really happy with that,” Ipswich Logan Hornets representative Wayne Bichel said.

“The Paul Pink Shield is a bit of an unknown quantity. You haven’t seen many of the girls play before.

“It is also an opportunity for development. It is really well organised and they get to play on premier grade wickets and outfields. It is such a good experience for the girls.”

Against Sunshine Coast, Ipswich posted 104 in 20 overs. Following a miserly effort in the field, the coast needed 16 off the final over. To the delight of Ipswich supporters, they could only manage five. The Hornets outdid themselves in the day’s second match, delivering a truly clinical display to annihilate Wynnum. After firing with the bat to hammer 6/144, a phenomenal bowling performance had Wynnum all out for just 7 runs.

Laura Scheiwe belted 46. Seam up Qld under-13 rep Arya Pal grabbed 2/5 and Chloe Neuendorf jagged an astonishing 3/0.