Hornets cricketers create ton of history

TON OF CLASS: Ipswich Logan Hornets batter Brenda Tau concentrates hard women playing Wynnum Manly Redlands in their Katherine Raymont Shield one-day match. Brenda Tau. Cordell Richardson

A HISTORIC century, fine off- spin bowling and a clean sweep for the Ipswich-based club.

It didn't take long for the Ipswich Logan Hornets women to ignite a deserved victory in the Katherine Raymont Shield one-day competition.

Sunday's comprehensive first grade win over Wynnum-Manly/Redlands came as the club's second grade women upstaged a powerful side in their latest encounter.

Dedicated Hornets head coach Wayne Bichel was a delighted cricket watcher as his team opened the one-day series in style at Baxter Oval.

Papua New Guinea recruits Brenda Tau and Sibona Jimmy led the way, highlighting the value of the Hornets connection to the developing cricket nation.

"A lot of (Hornets) girls have played together a while and the PNG girls, being who they are and the focus on the way they play, adds another dimension . . . playing with different players,'' Bichel said.

Batting at four, left-hander Tau anchored the Hornets innings setting Wynnum-Manly/Redlands a target of 247 for victory.

Tau scored 100 off 132 balls, the first century for the Hornets women in the Katherine Raymont Shield first grade competition.

"Our focus is making sure someone in the top six does the job,'' Bichel said. "Brenda batted on.''

As someone working hard developing women's talent, Bichel was pleased how well Tau had settled into her new team. "She came to us last year and she never spoke too much,'' Bichel said.

"Throughout the course of the year and just the environment we had, she blossomed.

"She was a key a batter for the PNG team in getting them to the World Cup.

"Now she's come back this year . . . she's had one or two T20s last weekend but yesterday she just batted with great maturity.''

Working with the Hornets has also helped Tau improve in Queensland.

"She's still developing as a batter. She's been in the T20s,'' Bichel said.

"In the longer form, I think she probably is better suited to it.

"She's so good at singles, so good at picking gaps.

"She just accumulates runs very quickly.''

Tau joined in a 100 run stand with middle order batter Shaq Friske (42), a former Queensland indoor cricket representative.

In reply, Wynnum-Manly/Redlands were dismissed for 184 with Jimmy snaring 5/22 off 10 overs.

"That was really impressive,'' Bichel said of his team's right-arm offspinner who opens the attack.

"We spoke about her in the longer form game her ability to give the ball a bit more flight . . . and she got three lbws and two bowled.''

At Sandgate, the Hornets second grade team secured their third win of the season.

"I'm very happy,'' Bichel said, having put so much time and effort with his wife Leanne into developing a winning culture at the Hornets.

"The girls batted really well in ones (first grade) and backed it up with the ball.

"We tried a few things, give a few guys a go so that was really good. And then for the twos to get up and have a win yesterday against Sandgate - who are pretty formidable team - that was really good.

"Sandgate-Redcliffe are like the benchmark in the twos (the Jodie Field Shield competition). They are one of the teams that will be in finals' contention at the end of the year.''

Left-handed tennis player Lucy Neumann top scored for the Hornets with 53, her second fifty for the team this season.

The women's dual success came as both Hornets senior teams and the club's Lord Taverner's junior side also had winning weekends.

The Hornets women have a bye this weekend due to the WBBL05 Festival of Cricket at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.