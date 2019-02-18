Hornets come home to heal

PIVOTAL MOMENT: Hornets bowler Harry Wood ensured the home side finished the day on a high with three late wickets against Sandgate-Redcliffe on Saturday.

PIVOTAL MOMENT: Hornets bowler Harry Wood ensured the home side finished the day on a high with three late wickets against Sandgate-Redcliffe on Saturday. Rob Williams

AARON Moore could have been forgiven for patting himself and his players on the back following a much-improved batting and bowling performance against Sandgate-Redcliffe on Saturday.

After the previous weekend's horror capitulation to Valleys, the Hornets responded on their home patch with a first innings total of 244, before Harry Wood made early in-roads into the visitors' top order with three wickets inside 11 overs.

Promising for the Hornets was the batting form of youngsters Bryn Llewellyn (55) and Lachlan Prince (41), bookending a return to form by veteran Dan Wilson (46).

Moore said the day one performance against an experienced Sandgate-Redcliffe attack which included Brisbane Heat legspinner Mitch Swepson was "definitely a lot more positive”. But the Hornets coach - and his players - have set themselves a higher bar.

"We probably didn't capitalise on the few opportunities like we should have,” Moore said.

"I think all of our top six got starts. I would have liked at least one to go on and get a large score.

"We were on top for most of the day, but we continuously kept them in the game by handing them a wicket. I think we had two 70-run partnerships. It's the ones over 100 which really form momentum.

"There was some acknowledgement (from the players) that we probably let a big score go. If you get into the position we were in, that's when you can really cash in.”

The Hornets' top six all made starts, however the lower order went for three ducks and six total runs as Swepson and Bryce Street made short work of the tail.

Still, the Hornets find themselves in a promising situation after Wood dismissed the dangerous Charlie Hemphrey, Swepson, and first drop Corey Barsby.

"244 might have been under par, but we're still well in the game with those three wickets,” Moore said.

"The first hour will be crucial (this weekend). If we get another couple of early poles, we'll be right amongst it.”

The coach added it was pleasing to see a positive response out of the playing group after the previous week's result.

Too often one bad loss can have a snowball effect on a playing group, but the team responded in all the right ways.

"If things aren't going well, everything seems to go against you and then with that negative attitude it can continue to happen,” Moore said.

"But the attitude has been really good. A win here would be good, just to reaffirm we're moving in the right direction.”

Brisbane Premier Grade

Ipswich/Logan Hornets 244 (82.2) (B. Llewellyn 55, D. Wilson 46, L. Prince 41) v Sandgate-Redcliffe 3/52 (11) (H. Wood 3/35) at Baxter Oval