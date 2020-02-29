Hornets closing on remarkable premier success

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets aim to wrap up second when they clash with the Sunshine Coast Scorchers at Buderim today.

If results go their way they could even end up clinching an unlikely minor premiership.

The club sits on 147.25, ahead of Wests by 18 and trailing University by 10.75.

Should University lose and the Hornets claim an outright they will sneak into top spot.

If Wests win outright and Ipswich capitulates, the Hornets could slip to third and lose the right to host a home final that could be the difference between them moving onto the big dance.

Before all of that can play out, however, they need to get on the field. Sunshine Coast copped a drenching earlier this week, with the oval underwater following a severe storm, and it is not known if it will dry out in time. If washed out the match will change to a 50-over contest next Saturday.

Hornets skipper Anthony Wilson said if play went ahead his team would simply aim to take its destiny into its own hands and win the game, so it did not have to be concerned with other results.

“Uni are a chance to lose to Souths,” he said.

“It’s unlikely but it’s possible, so we still have plenty to play for.”

Sunshine Coast are ninth and Wilson said the Hornets wouldf head north expecting to collect their fifth successive victory, a feat not ever achieved by the club.

“But it’s a close comp so we’ll need to be on the ball,” he said.

“We’re heading into our first ever semi-finals and we want to keep momentum. Win three games and you win the comp. That’s what we’re hoping to do.”