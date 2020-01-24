Menu
SULTAN OF SPIN: Ipswich Logan Hornet second grader Dylan McAteer has a vital role to play this weekend.
Hornets chasing points

Tom Bushnell
24th Jan 2020 5:20 PM
CRICKET: Play resumes at Baxter Oval tomorrow with the Ipswich Logan Hornets holding a slender one-run advantage after they rolled Western Suburbs for 107 last week.

With six wickets in hand they are well on top but coach Aaron Moore said an outright victory was not in mind just yet.

“We just need to start as positive as possible and see where we get to. We don’t want to give them a sniff.”

Harry Wood and Lachlan Prince are in the middle. Missing last week, Bryn Llewellyn is in for the absent Sean Lutter.

Moore said the opposition had class players, including Sheffield Shield contracted fast bowler Blake Edwards but his troops should maintain control if they played to their potential

Second grade is evenly poised, with Wests 1/24 after Ipswich Logan made 130 in their first innings. Moore said the win was there for the taking and paceman Adam Smith and spinner Dylan McAteer would be they key men.

