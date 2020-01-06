Hornets bounce back

CRICKET: Ipswich Logan Hornets 1st XI edged Wynnum Manly to return the winner’s circle yesterday.

The 2nd XI too had a successful visit to Baxter Oval, wrapping up their second T20 win in as many days.

First grade coach Aaron Moore said his team needed to rebound from Saturday’s loss to Valleys and it was particularly encouraging to see the way his team approached its task.

“We summed up the conditions very quickly and batted and bowled well,” he said .

“It wasn’t easy to smash boundaries, so we focused on running between wickets and we did it well

“A really good partnership between Lachlan Prince and Harry Wood set up the game.”

With first use of the willow, the Hornets constructed their innings purposefully.

Harry Austin was out early caught and bowled for 2 (10) before Jack 31 (23) and Harry Wood 30 (34) combined to get the Hornets on the front foot.

Jack was out caught for 31 (23). Daniel Wilson strode to the crease and added a run-a-ball 10 before missing one and watching his stumps skittled. The dismissal left Harry to link with Lachlan Prince for the match-defining partnership.

In response, Wynnum Manly managed 141 from their 20 overs all out on the final ball.

Moore said every member of the bowling arsenal executed to their ability and adhered to plans as they snuffed out the Wynnum Manly challenge.

In particular, the trusted mentor praised the discipline and finishing skills of fast-bowling pair Sean Lutter and Sam Doggett.

Doggett finished with exceptional figures of 3/26 from four overs and Lutter jagged 1/30 from his four.

Jack and Harry Wood also chipped in, collecting two wickets a piece at a miserly economy rate.

Moore said T20, with its hit and miss nature, was a funny game, but the format offered a chance to refine basic skills and he was generally pleased with the efforts of his troops.

He said the focus would now shift to two-day cricket and the Hornets were intent on progressing deep into the business end where they will need to overcome the likes of Queensland cricket powerhouses University, Norths and Wests.

“People got some time in the middle on Sunday and hopefully they can take some confidence from that and continue to build,” he said.

“We’d love to make the finals. But we’re taking each round at a time. If we play to our potential and do what we need to do we’ll be there or there abouts. We’re happy with our run home, so our fate is in our hands at the moment.” Meanwhile, second grade secured back-to-back victories yesterday.

Batting first, Wynnum Manly compiled 118/8 in the face of some outstanding bowling. On a spin-friendly track Greg Carter was the destroyer.

The off spinner led the way as he picked up 5/18 off four overs. Leg spinner Dylan McAteer also impressed.

Ipswich Logan reeled in the target inside 19 overs, reaching 122/4 with seven balls to spare.

Ben Newton 26 (28), Carter 27 (26), Rowan Lutter 30 (33) and Nickolas Bischoff 24 (8) got their side home.