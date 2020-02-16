Hornets book maiden ticket to Premier cricket semis

NEAR MISS: Unlucky Ipswich Logan Hornet Harry Wood blasted 91 before removed agonisingly short of a century by a dubious LBW decision. Picture: Rob Williams

CRICKET: “You don’t get those days all of the time,” Ipswich Logan Hornets coach Aaron Moore said reflecting after a stunning first innings performance which should ensure the club qualifies for a maiden Queensland Premier Grade two-day finals series.

“We bowled extremely well and backed that up with the bat. It was outstanding.”

Ipswich Logan’s heavy artillery has been irresistible since taking the Duke ball in hand after Christmas.

A bit of life in the wicket owing to the rain over the past week was all it needed to launch a savage assault.

Primary weapon Sam Doggett was ruthless. He led with precision and hostility on his way to sensational figures of 6/18 from a ferocious 8.3 overs.

In a positive sign Doggett was not a lone threat.

Sean Lutter (2/11), Harry Wood (1/13) and Jacob Waters (1/8) all exploited the avenue of apprehension regularly. The sustained onslaught was too much for Wynnum Manly to bear. They wilted in the Baxter Oval humidity to be back in the sheds for just 61.

Ipswich Logan continued to turn the screws with the blade.

They will take the field on Saturday needing just 31 runs to bag maximum bonus points for reaching a mammoth total of 350, a feat not often achieved in this format.

After losing Levi Thomson-Matthews and Dan Wilson cheaply, the in-form Bryn Llewellyn 67 (75) and Harry Wood 91 (122) took control.

With help from a fast-scoring Jack Wood 63 (39) who remained unbeaten, they battered the seventh-ranked side into submission, amassing a seemingly unassailable 258-run advantage by stumps.

Moore said Llewellyn had played particularly well of late and was pivotal again.

He said Harry Wood offered exceptional support and was unfortunate not to record a well-deserved ton, while Jack Wood put the icing on as he dispatched several lusty sixes to rub salt into the wound, including a blow which travelled considerable distance to strike the clubhouse, a sight the coach had not witnessed previously.

“Harry never looked like getting out,” he said.

“With the Duke ball, scoring 300 is pretty rare. It’s a credit to the boys.”

Moore said it was equally uncommon for an outfit of such calibre to be dismissed for so few and he lauded his bowlers’ abilities with the Duke.

He said Doggett appeared exhausted upon returning from Queensland Indigenous duties last week but had freshened up and was sharper for the representative experience.

“It doesn’t happen too often,” he said referring to a meek Wynnum Manly’s rapid capitulation.

“It just sort of happened that way. They just nicked them.

“It was fantastic. All of our bowlers swing it and they put it in the right areas and applied pressure consistently. There was no real let-up. Sam is firing. He is one of the leaders of our attack and it is great to have him going well. It is not only his performance on the field that has been an asset, he has also been mentoring our younger quicks and been really good for them.”

Doggett joined the Hornets at the season’s outset from Wests and he is been a valuable acquisition.

The right-arm quick spent much of his career inciting fear in opposition minds in the Sydney competition Ipswich Logan secured his talents courtesy of strong bonds with vital cogs Anthony and Daniel Wilson formed playing alongside each other in the schoolyard at Toowomba’s Downlands College.

The old cricketing adage fast bowlers win test matches has proven true at Amberley this season.

Haunting rivals with his intimidating pace and bounce, Doggett has been the difference from previous unsuccessful campaigns and he looks likely to lead the Hornets into the promised land for the first time since entering Premier Grade in 2012.

Moore said the first innings points collected meant the third-placed Hornets were almost certain finalists but did not want to rest on their laurels just yet.

“We could even slip into second,” he said.

“It is a big achievement for the club. It is the first time we’ve ever made the two-day semi-finals.

“It is a reaffirmation that we’re going in the right direction. We’re starting to believe in batting and bowling in partnerships.

“Cricket is a simple game. We’ve been focusing on doing the basics well and doing them more often and better than the opposition. We’ve been executing that beautifully.”

Moore said several victories would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of ground crews and it had taken a concerted season-long effort from all members to make the watershed moment a reality.

“It is a testament to everyone involved,” he said.