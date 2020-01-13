Hornets bag first innings triumphs

Hornets' Harry Austin looks to score on the on-side against Redlands in the second grade match at Baxter Oval. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Cricket: The Ipswich Logan Hornets held a commanding position as they entered the second day of their premier grade battle with Redlands.

At stumps on Saturday the Hornets had reached 291 thanks to significant contributions from Harry Wood (56), Anthony Wilson (47) and Jack Wood (49).

Fast bowling ace Sam Doggett also played a valuable hand with the bat, belting 85 from just 87 balls as the tail frustrated the Redlands’ attack late in the day.

Yesterday, the Hornets rolled Redlands for 161 to win by 130 runs on the first innings before enforcing the follow on.

Harry Wood was on fire as he ripped through the opposition line-up on his way to sensational figures of 6/37.

Jacob Waters (2/16), Sean Lutter (1/33) and Jack Wood (1/25) all bowled well as the Hornets got the wood on Marnus Labuschagne’s former club.

Ipswich Logan’s second graders too had an auspicious start to their two-day campaign.

They put Redlands to the sword in their Alan Pettigrew Shield second grade fixture at their Baxter Oval base.

The Hornets smacked an imposing 269 on Saturday but it was with the cherry that they truly excelled.

A relentless effort in the field allowed them to knock over their underperforming rivals for a mere 91, well short of the target.

Rowan Lutter was the pick of the bowlers, taking an exceptional 4/26.

Young spin king Dylan McAteer (3/22) and Will Trigar (2/8) also impressed.

Ipswich Logan secured the one-sided victory by 178 runs on the first innings.

At the crease for their second dig, Redlands were 0/17 at tea yesterday afternoon.

It appeared extremely unlikely that an outright result would be reached with time running out late in the day.