Hornets award winners announced

NICHOLAS De Giusti and Imogene Fisk-Walsh have been crowned the Ipswich/Logan Hornets' yellow and orange jacket recipients respectively following standout 2017-18 campaigns.

All-rounder De Giusti made it back-to-back yellow jackets; overcoming injury to be the first grade side's leading wicket-taker.

In just her second season at the club, Fisk-Walsh markedly improved her batting output as vice captain of the undefeated Jodie Fields Shield-winning women's side.

Find below the complete list of Hornets awardees from Saturday night's presentation night:

My FootDr First Grade Competition

2-Day Batting Aggregate: Daniel Wilson (264 runs)

2-Day Bowling Aggregate: Nicholas De Giusti (20 wickets)

Centuries: Daniel Wilson 3 (117 v Valley, Rd 1; 161 v Northern Suburbs, Rd 2; 100 v Wynnum/Manly, Rd 3); Anthony Wilson (147 v Western Suburbs Rd 21)

Five-wicket innings: Jack Wood (5-40 in 13 overs v Wynnum/Manly, Rd 6); Nicholas De Giusti (5-84 in 32.2 overs v South Brisbane, Rd 7)

Limited Overs POY: Nicholas De Giusti & Harry Wood

Most Dismissals by wicketkeeper: Justin Dawes (25 dismissals)

Most Improved U20s Player: Bryn Llewellyn

100-game milestones: Brent Potbury

Player of the Year (Yellow Jacket): Nicholas De Giusti

Jodie Fields Shield Women's 2nd Grade

Batting Aggregate: Georgia Voll (322 runs)

Bowling Aggregate: Chloe Murphy & Lauryn Andreson (12 wickets)

Half-centuries: Ellie Johnston 3 (54* v Sunshine Coast, Rd 1; 54 v Wynnum/Manly, Rd 5; 69* v Gold Coast, Rd 8); Ruth Johnston (67 v Western Suburbs, Rd 4); Kira Holmes (59 v Western Suburbs, Rd 4); Imogene Fisk-Walsh (64 v Sandgate/Redcliffe, Rd 12); Georgia Voll (88 v South Brisbane, Rd 2)

Centuries: Georgia Voll (151* v Wynnum/Manly, Rd 5); Emma Jackson (126* v Sunshine Coast, Rd 15)

Grand Final Player of the Match: Lauryn Anderson

Player of the Year (Orange Jacket): Imogene Fisk-Walsh

Alan Pettigrew Shield 2nd Grade

2-Day Batting Aggregate: Justin Dawes (278 runs)

2-Day Bowling Aggregate: Greg Carter (20 wickets)

Centuries: Brent Potbury (127* v Northern Suburbs, Rd 1); Bryn Llewellyn (104 v Toombul, Rd 7)

Five-wicket innings: Rowan Lutter (6-40 in 15 overs v Toombul, Rd 7); Jack Wood (5-93 in 33 overs v UQ, Rd 9)

Limited Overs POY: Brent Potbury

Norm McMahon Shield 3rd Grade

Batting Aggregate: Josh Buffett (261 runs)

Bowling Aggregate: Daniel Ost (16 wickets)

Centuries: Caleb Risson (101 v Toombul, Rd 6)

Five-wicket innings: William Trigar (5-24 in 5 overs incl. hat-trick v Gold Coast, Rd 1) Matthew Guest (5-69 in 17.1 overs v Valleys, Rd 12)

Bob Spence Shield 4th Grade

Batting Aggregate: Thomas Cupit (390 runs)

Bowling Aggregate: Thomas Cupit (21 wickets)

Centuries: Thomas Cupit (105* v Western Suburbs, Rd 13)

Five-wicket innings: Thomas Cupit 2 (5-14 in 7.3 overs v Western Suburbs 1, Rd 13; 6-2 in 3.3 overs v Western Suburbs 2, Rd 14)

The Lord Taverners

Batting Aggregate: Samuel Neale (194 runs)

Bowling Aggregate: Rylan Martin & Noah Percy (13 wickets)

Shane Watson Cup

Batting Aggregate: Noah Emmerson (144 runs)

Bowling Aggregate: Jacob Gross (7 wickets).