Hornet delivers inspired message on eve of farewell

BRENDA Tau stood in front of her Ipswich/Logan teammates and coaches at training recently and delivered an inspired message.

As Tau and fellow PNG international Vicky Ara'a prepare to play their final matches in Hornets colours this weekend, Second Grade coach Tony Potbury recalled the scenario at training which left him immediately impressed by the culture the women's program has fostered in such a short time.

"Brenda spoke to the girls a couple of trainings ago, about how she prepares for a game and how she goes about things on game day," Potbury said, adding the First and Second Grade sides all trained together to improve club cohesiveness.

"Brenda doesn't often say a lot, but she really opened up that day. I think it was a bit of a lesson to some of the other girls about how to go about things. The girls really lapped it up."

Tau and Ara'a, alongside Dutch international Sterre Kalis, have become mainstays in the Hornet's Katherine Raymont Shield line-up this season.

And their influence off the pitch has seemingly been just as valuable as on it.