Man's mad outburst after driver honks horn

A man got more than he bargained for when he beeped his horn and had people jump on his bonnet.

A MAN lost his temper when a ute driver blew the horn at him and his friends crossing a road.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard there was an exchange of yelling before an irate Christopher Sharp jumped onto the bonnet and put his knee into the windscreen.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the windscreen was damaged during the incident.

Appearing from jail via video link, Christopher John Sharp, 32, from Wynnum West, pleaded guilty to causing wilful damage at Booval on October 12, 2019. Sgt Dick said Sharp told officers had been walking along the street when there had been an altercation.

"He says the four-wheel drive hit him but police officers saw no injuries consistent with his version of events," Sgt Dick said.

"Officers did see an indentation in the windscreen that looks like it was caused by a knee, as well as a chip to the windscreen.

"His hand print was found on the passenger side of the bonnet."

Police provided no details as to any financial restitution being sought by the driver.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said no weapon had been used and the charge of wilful damage was never contested.

The court heard the damage was done while Sharp had been on parole for other offences. He was returned to jail on October 16.

Mr Fairclough said the matter initially involved three other people Sharp was with at the time.

"He takes no issue that he jumped up on the bonnet and caused the damage," Mr Fairclough said.

Sharp was a father of four children whose existing jail sentence ends on May 22, with Mr Fairclough seeking a fully suspended sentence for the new offence.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said his past criminal history had been relatively minor but included two convictions for wilful damage.

There were also offences of dishonesty, unlawful use of motor vehicle, and dangerous driving. She said he did not last long on parole, reoffending within eight weeks.

Ms Sturgess said there had been an argument with people in the vehicle after other people walked in front of it and the driver sounded the horn.

Words were exchanged and Sharp jumped onto the bonnet and put his knee into the windscreen that would have been frightening to the people inside.

Ms Sturgess sentenced him to a three-month jail term. Sharp can immediately begin the process of applying for parole.