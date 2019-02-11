Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OVER HERE: Chris Walker and John Hopoate do their best impression of a goal post.
OVER HERE: Chris Walker and John Hopoate do their best impression of a goal post. Matt Collins
Sport

Hopoate gives Cherbourg 'the finger'

Matt Collins
by
11th Feb 2019 2:06 PM | Updated: 3:28 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a who's who of the NRL world in Cherbourg on the weekend.

Cherbourg's Jack O'Chin oval was a sea of former NRL stars when the former NRL Legends competed against the Cherbourg Hornets Legends.

Over 2000 rugby league loving attendees crammed into the Cherbourg oval to witness arguably one of the funniest games of sport ever witnessed in the South Burnett.

The laugh-a-minute game featured former NRL stars in both teams enjoying the lighter side of rugby league.

There was never a chance for seriousness from the moment former controversial Manly Sea Eagles star and man behind the infamous 'finger incident', John Hopoate, walked onto the field with a rubber glove.

For these former stars, their competitive days may be done but it was obvious they still enjoy the lighter side of the game.

The fans well and truly got their money's worth as they witnessed some of the most unique things ever seen on a rugby league field.

From Robbie O'Davis taking exception to a referee's decision, tackling him to the ground and jovially laying into the whistle-blower with a flurry of mock punches.

To the bare-chested and bare-footed 10-year-old who seemed to shoot on to the field like an indigenous flash and blitzed through the entire NRL Legends team to score under the posts.

But the crowd went into hysterics when lovable larrikin John 'Hoppa' Hopoate gave his infamous finger treatment to the unsuspecting referee.

A feat which decades ago cost the former Manly Sea Eagles flyer 12 weeks on the sideline - and headlines which were broadcast all over the globe.

These days it caused rupture from the crowd.

"They shouldn't have fined me, they should have paid me," Hopoate said.

"I put rugby league on the global map."

Check out our huge Legends of League gallery below.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
cherbourg hornets cherbourg sport editors picks legends of league nrl rugby league south burnett rugby league south burnett sport
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Rural town to vote on gifting Ipswich a steam train

    premium_icon Rural town to vote on gifting Ipswich a steam train

    News Ipswich could be home to one of the last surviving steam locomotives historically linked to its 140-year-old branch line.

    • 11th Feb 2019 3:29 PM
    Ipswich's outstanding club of the year win

    premium_icon Ipswich's outstanding club of the year win

    News Junior program blows judges away

    • 11th Feb 2019 3:00 PM
    Plans unveiled for new Catholic secondary school

    premium_icon Plans unveiled for new Catholic secondary school

    Education Construction of the school was proposed to be a gradual process.

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:55 PM
    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards